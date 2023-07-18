Courthouse graphic

The Brown County Courthouse.

At last Monday's meeting of the Board of Brown County Commissioners, the group spent much of their five-hour meeting in budget discussions.  

The Commissioners continued to have disagreements on budget methodology as far as breaking down each department's budget as well as on raises.  After stalemating on many issues for nearly a month, the Commission seemed to make headway at this meeting, trimming some budgets and settling on some as presented.  By meeting's end, it seemed to be the most productive budget talks the group has had.

