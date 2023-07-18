At last Monday's meeting of the Board of Brown County Commissioners, the group spent much of their five-hour meeting in budget discussions.
The Commissioners continued to have disagreements on budget methodology as far as breaking down each department's budget as well as on raises. After stalemating on many issues for nearly a month, the Commission seemed to make headway at this meeting, trimming some budgets and settling on some as presented. By meeting's end, it seemed to be the most productive budget talks the group has had.
Bill Sechler addressed the Commission during the Public Comment portion of the agenda. Sechler presented his concerns about a bridge located at 190th and Nighthawk Road, east of the landfill. He also addressed the Hot Meals program, saying he has been pleased with the service as well as the meals provided by Lentz Express.
The Commission approved the minutes from the July 3rd meeting, with an amendment to the wording of Commissioner William Pollock's motion regarding dispatch, noting that it should have read that the motion died to to the lack of a second. Also approved was accounts payable, and an Emergency Vehicle Permit for Nicholas Hildebrand. The Washington Township Annual Report was approved, pending a signature.
Information was presented on a letter outlining fees for legal advertisements, despite an approved bid in January of 2023 for $2.75 per inch. The Commissioners were also presented with ed of month reports, second quarter gap claims, KCAMP quarterly loss report, KWORCCC quarterly open claims, and criminal false communication statues.
