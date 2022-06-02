At Monday’s meeting of the Brown County Commission, the group broached the topic of the recent Texas school shooting, and how to avoid that type of tragedy locally.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl brought the topic up, saying that he has been reaching out to local law enforcement and school leadership to try to begin the conversation of putting a plan in place.
“Evil is here,” said Lehmkuhl, “Evil is in our county, it is in our towns.”
Commissioner Bill Pollock shared his concerns that the issues that cause school shootings go deeper than security, and stated that the only way to fix things is to bring God into the schools, including teaching the Bible as history. Pollock went so far as to challenge USD 430 Superintendent Jason Cline, who was on hand for the discussion, to challenge courts and state funding risks to implement the teaching of Christianity in school.
The discussion turned placing officers inside of each school building, and Lehmkuhl invited several law enforcement professionals to share their opinions on the matter. USD 415 School Resource Officer Brandon Lowe shared his experience, and said that children who are familiar with officers are more comfortable sharing concerns with them, but warned that hiring those individuals would be difficult, stating that finding someone who wants to make a connection with students is imperative. Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator Don Pounds echoed Lowe’s thoughts that the relationships formed by having an officer in the schools can make a critical difference in protecting the schools.
Talks of funding and implementation continued, and Lehmkuhl said that he would like to find funding to start making immediate progress, and suggested that American Rescue Plan Funds could be used to begin installing the program. Lehmkuhl also stated that having the summer to move forward gives some time, but that it would be as stretch to have anything fully implemented by the beginning of the next school year. Cline said that having the schools on board is a major hurdle that is already cleared.
Later in the meeting, Commissioner Pollock raised concerns about wind energy development, and presented some research to fellow commissioners, requesting a moratorium. There was some talk of duration, as well as other local experiences. The group eventually came to a consensus to request County Attorney Kevin Hill to prepare a Resolution for an 18-month moratorium on wind energy development to be presented at the next meeting.
The group also approved a bid from Midwest Pressure Pros in the amount of $8,650 to pressure wash the exterior of the courthouse. A request from Brenda Bolden was approved, asking to lay a wreath for a week during Memorial Day and in November at the foot of the tree where Commodore True was lynched in 1892. The Commission also heard from Marvin Planning and Dick Horton Consulting on Comprehensive Planning services, with discussions tabled until the next meeting. The group also voted to approve an Emergency Lights and Sirens permit for Bard Brockhoff, and Tax Change Order 2021-78.
