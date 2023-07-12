The Board of Brown County Commissioners met last Monday morning, and the group spent the majority of their 2-hour meeting discussing the upcoming 2024 budget and potential county employee raises.
The group seemed in a relative consensus on the cost of living raise coming in at roughly fifty cents. The group further discussed the availability of merit raises for each department and seemed to agree that whatever the amount that was chosen, it should be equal for all departments. County Clerk Dawn Boyles stated that each department had already submitted a proposed budget with their own thoughts on raises. The group then discussed speaking with each department about individual items on their budgets. Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker stated that he believed the Board should approve total amounts, but let the individual departments have leeway in how they allocated that money. The group also went back forth on different percentages and amounts available to department heads to give raises. They will revisit the topic at their next meeting.
Also at the meeting, Shoemaker requested that Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill present information on criminal defamation of character to the group. "If we let something go on too long," said Shoemaker, "We could be part of the problem."
A motion from Commission Chair William Pollock died for lack of a motion. Pollock suggested going back to a previous agreement on dispatch costs being shared with the City of Hiawatha which ran from 1990 to 2017. The motion included mention of Horton maintaining a dispatch system in the southern part of the county.
