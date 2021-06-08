The Brown County Commissioners met three times in the past week to take care of business.
Last Wednesday, the county moved forward on bids to repair a bridge in the county, accepting a bid from Norfolk Construction for $48,732.The work will be completed on the bridge a quarter mile east of Nighthawk on 220th to repair the east pier. The county will be responsible for backfill and rip rap if necessary, along with finishing concrete work as needed.
The commission met again Friday to consider budget requests from all county departments and organizations it supports. The commission met briefly on Monday and reviewed bids for a backhoe.
Bids were received from the following vendors: Murphy Tractor $128,915.66, Kan Equip $113,070.24, Skyview Equipment $115,000.00 and Victor L. Philips $109,58.97.
After discussion, the commissioners decided to take a week and review the bids with the Road and Bridge foremen and consider them at the June 14 meeting for approval.
In other business at Monday's meeting:
* George Bruning, Solid Waste Director requested an update for the hours at the Landfill on Saturday. Commissioners decided to leave hours including Saturday’s as they are until documentation warrants otherwise. Road and Bridge employees could help cover hours on Saturday.
* The Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham requested review on his contract. The contract will be reviewed at next commission meeting on Monday, June 14.
* Kevin Hill, Brown County Attorney, requested a copy of the Fence Viewing be forwarded to him. Kevin will forward the memo for Fence Viewing for Brown County.
At the June 4 meeting, the board accepted the following budget requests:
* Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, presented the 2022 Budget requests, with the Sheriff Office at $854,000; Sheriff Dispatch at $461,703; Sheriff Jail at $633,228; and Courthouse Security $44,784. Merchant also presented the 911 budget of $50,000 for Next Gen 911 equipment.
* Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, presented a 2022 Budget request of $186,000 for the County Attorney's Office.
* Brown County Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, presented a 2022 Budget request of $825,000 for Solid Waste.
* Noxious Weed Director, George Bruning, presented the 2022 Budget request of $184,840 for Noxious Weed Department.
* Keith Rickard, Executive Director of the Guidance Center, and KANZA CFO, Jenny Knudson, presented the 2022 Budget request of $71,604 for KANZA Mental Health and $17,711 for Brown County share to a Crisis Stabilization Center.
* Brown County District Court Clerk, Joy Moore, presented the 2022 Budget request of $147,087 for the District Court.
* The Commissioners reviewed the 4 County District Court budget. The total cost would be $45,000. Brown County’s share would be $11,601.
* Mikaela Moore and Virginia Freese, HFED members, presented their 2022 Budget request of $30,000 for HFED. Moore discussed the increase in the budget is for business retention.
* Doug Norman and Tim Lentz, HIDC members, presented the 2022 Budget request of $25,000 for Horton Industrial Development Inc. They discussed the increase in the budget. He stated the increase is for attracting business and opportunities for the community.
* Lynn Allen, Larry Day, Gary Shear, and Gene Swearingen, Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors, presented the 2022 Historical Society Budget request of $57,000 for the Historical Society.
* Niki Tollefson and Michael Lanter, Brown County Conservation District, presented the 2021 Budget request of $29,500 for the Conservation District.
* Kristina Romine, Brown County Health Department, presented the 2022 Budget request of $65,000 for the Health Department. Romine also discussed the parking lot at the Brown County Health Department.
* Brown County Rescue Squad Director, Duke Koerperich, presented the 2022 Budget request of $15,000 for the Rescue Squad.
* Duke Koerperich, Town & Country EMS, was present by phone to discuss the 2022 Budget request of $300,000 for the Ambulance. Koerperich stated the increase is for salary.
* Brown County Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, presented the 2022 Budget request of $148,520 for the Services for the Elderly Department.
* Matt Young, Brown County Extension Agent, requested $105,000 as the 2022 Budget request for the Extension and $10,500 as the 2022 Budget request for the Fair Premium funds.
* Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, presented the 2022 Budget request of $255,480 for the Appraiser's Department.
* Brown County Developmental Services Director, Linda Lock, presented the 2022 BCDS Budget request of $27,052 for BCDS. Lock also discussed chip and seal at BCDS.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl will contact Don Pounds about the 2022 Emergency Management budget.
* Sandra Carter, IT Department, presented the 2022 Budget request of $220,340 for the IT Department. Carter also discussed travel expenses associated with an upgrade to the county imaging software.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented the 2022 Budget request of $3,966,322 for the Road and Bridge Department.
* Brown County Deputy Treasurer, Betty Spiker, presented the 2022 Budget request of $273,120 for the Treasurer's Department.
* Brown County Register of Deeds, Nellie Brockhoff, presented the 2022 Register of Deeds Budget request of $99,580 for the Register of Deeds Department.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2022 Commissioner Budget request of $766,250 for the Commissioners.
* County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2022 County Clerk Budget request of $154,190 for the County Clerk Office.
* Brown County Election Officer, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2022 Budget request of $114,800 for the Election Office.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2022 Custodian Budget request of $285,390 for the Custodian Department.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2022 Budget request of $1,940,000 for Employee Benefits.
In other business:
* Brown County Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, discussed repairs needed to the slope floor at the landfill. The commission requested Bruning make the needed repairs.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed a request by Wayne Finger for a fence viewing. The commission will revisit the matter at the June 14 meeting when all three commissioners are present.
* The commissioners voted to approve the Road and Bridge Buried Cable Permit to Rainbow Communications.
* Following a 10-minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel, no binding action was taken. However, the commissioners next voted to allow George Bruning to take over the Solid Waste Director, in addition to serving as Noxious Weed Director, at a rate of $25 an hour for a period of 6 months at which time the commission will re-evaluate.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested the commission consider a member to replace a former commissioner on the Brown County Solid Waste Committee. The commission agrees Commissioner Shoemaker would be a benefit to the committee.
* Landfill Director, George Bruning, discussed delinquent bills at the landfill. The commission has allowed Bruning to move forward with the necessary actions for the delinquent bills.
* The June 2, 2021, payroll was approved as follows: General $77,996.17; Road & Bridge 15,094.90; Technology 188.81; Appraiser 7,201.54; Noxious Weed 2,948.26; ACC 6,166.86; JJA Core 4,395.08; Reinvestment Grant 1,796.31; Services for Elderly 2,541.00
Solid Waste 4,538.64; Special MVT 1,578.51; Employee Ben FICA 8,197.67; Employee Ben KPERS 10,138.51; State Unemploy/Work Comp -107.93; Insurance -3,389.17; TOTAL $137,265.81
