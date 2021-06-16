The Brown County Commissioners met Monday morning and moved forward with a backhoe purchase.
After the commission met with Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl and District 3 foreman Rodney Allen to clarify the backhoe bids and all options available, the commissioners approved a motion to purchase a Case 590 Super N backhoe from Victor L. Phillips for $122,995.07, contingent upon a suitable lease purchase agreement with $70,000 from the Special Machinery fund for the down payment.
In other business:
Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, presented the Abstract of Appraised and Assessed Values for the commission’s review.
The commissioners went into a 10-minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with Markham and County Clerk Dawn Boyles present. No binding action taken, however in the next action item, the commission voted to pass Resolution 21-10 to appoint Steve Markham as Brown County Appraiser with a salary of $65,000.
Glen Obbards, Horton Chamber of Commerce, discussed the county helping fund the drumline at the Brown County Fair Parade. The commissioners voted to fund the $750 for the drumline.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the applications for a land purchase for 712 and 714 Kickapoo Street, Hiawatha. The commissioners voted to submit applications for a land purchase for 712 and 714 Kickapoo Street, Hiawatha.
Ryan Meininger, Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival/HCVB requested use of courthouse square and the courthouse restrooms from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., which the commissioners did approve.
Ryan Meininger strongly suggested the commission consider allowing HFED to continue funding the ROZ Program. Meininger, a board member of HFED, said there was no cost to the county unless they wanted to donate to the program, which is an incentive to bring graduates back to work in Hiawatha. The commission voted to approve the resolution, with Commissioner Bill Pollock voting against the motion.
Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, discussed the requested fence viewing for Wayne Finder and Ronald Zimmers. The commission will do the fence viewing at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30 — located in the E/2 of Section 27 Township 3, Range 16E.
Brown County Clerk, reported the first half, $928,847.50, of the Brown County American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds have been deposited into the account.
Commissioner Pollock inquired about dumping fees for the Powhattan City Hall damage.
