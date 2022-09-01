The Brown County Commission met on Wednesday morning, and after a public hearing for the intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate, as well as a budget hearing, the group voted 2-1 to adopt the budget that the group has approved at a previous meeting.
Commissioner William Pollock was the lone nay vote, and stated that he agreed with most of the budget, but spoke during the budget hearing to share two issues that he believed need to be corrected. Pollock stated that he felt giving tax money to economic development groups is detrimental to free enterprise, and also that he believes that citizens being searched at the courthouse is unconstitutional. Pollock would like the $50,000 that is being budgeted for HIDC and HFED to be used, instead, to pay for part of the county’s comprehensive plan.
The Commission approved their accounts payable, as well as the last meeting’s minutes, and signed forms for a signor on the Bank of Blue Valley account. Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles discussed the preliminary results of the 2021 audit with the group, listing a few areas that need to be addressed.
There was further discussion regarding ARPA funds, including the consideration of purchasing surveillance and security cameras for the courthouse. The group also discussed several county roads in need of repair, as well as a potential hazard on a road near Padonia.
