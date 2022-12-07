The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, as the group once again returned to discussions surrounding the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Brown County Emergency Manager Don Pounds requested, on behalf of the Horton Police Department, to be considered for funds in the amount of $350,000 to upgrade the communications center in Horton. County Clerk Dawn Boyles requested putting the $36,254.55 of the county’s share of contributions to the employee bonus. There were also talks about previous requests and how the Commission would like to use the money going forward.
The group heard back on their previous inquiries about donating money to groups like the Hiawatha Baseball & Softball Club, the Horton ball field project and Second Harvest, and were informed that blanket donations are not proper use of the funds, as funds used for those projects would need to be for specific purchases that could be proven at completion. The Commissioners also talked about shifting focus on ARPA funds to go toward things like county road repairs and other items that might lessen Brown County’s tax burdens.
The Commission met with members of the Road and Bridge Department, and had in depth discussions about current and future projects within their districts. District 1 Foreman John Selland discussed the appraisal of a backhoe and purchasing the equipment.
Chief Judge James Patton spoke the Commission briefly, sharing that he will be retiring as of Jan. 6, 2023. Patton said that Lauran Johnson-McNish will take over his District Judge position, and that the Chief Judge position would be filled at a later date.
In other business:
The Commission approved Elizabeth Olson for the Guardian Ad Litem for the county for 2023.
Bettis Asphalt presented a proposal for services to repair county roads.
Tax change order 2022-6 was approved and signed.
County Treasurer BJ Spiker discussed using certain aspects of the Municipal Investment Pool.
