Courthouse

Photo by Joey May

The Brown County Courthouse.

 Photos by Joey May

The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, as the group once again returned to discussions surrounding the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Brown County Emergency Manager Don Pounds requested, on behalf of the Horton Police Department, to be considered for funds in the amount of $350,000 to upgrade the communications center in Horton. County Clerk Dawn Boyles requested putting the $36,254.55 of the county’s share of contributions to the employee bonus. There were also talks about previous requests and how the Commission would like to use the money going forward.

