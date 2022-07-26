The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, as the group circled back to talks on the Road & Bridge Department’s distributor truck that has been in the shop for repairs while the county rents a truck this summer.
With a current bill of $8,862.63 in repairs, the shop offered the options of rebuilding or replacing the spray nozzles. The cost of rebuilding would be $1,731.55, with the cost to replace coming in at $5,791.32. There was some discussion about future plans for the truck, and a motion was made by Commissioner Rich Lehmkuhl to have the nozzles replaced, with the out of service nozzles coming back to the county so they could be rebuilt as spares over the winter. Commissioner Lehmkuhl and Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker voted the motion in, while Commissioner Bill Pollock voted against.
The Commission also voted 2-1 to allow the use of the courthouse lawn and bathrooms on Sept. 24 for the Maple Leaf Festival. Commissioner Pollock stated that he was fine with the usage of the property, but would like to see the city open their doors for bathroom use so the county would not have to pay a worker an extra day.
The group also discussed Husker Steel, who will be working in Nemaha County in August. The company reached out to Road and Bridge Secretary Tami Lehmkuhl asking if the county needed any bridges addressed while they were in the area. The commission agreed to have Husker Steel prepare a rough estimate for one bridge in the county that needs work.
Greg Watkins of WATKO Benefits Consultant, discussed the 2022 insurance benefits the county had received, and entered into a lengthy discussion on whether or not the county’s current health insurance provider was the best long term fit. The Commission request that Watkins work up some alternative options and report back at a later date. Commissioners also received a budget update from Community Corrections, as well as a tonnage report on solid waste, and a proposal for mapping the county’s culverts and road signs.
