Courthouse graphic

The Brown County Courthouse.

The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, as the group circled back to talks on the Road & Bridge Department’s distributor truck that has been in the shop for repairs while the county rents a truck this summer.

With a current bill of $8,862.63 in repairs, the shop offered the options of rebuilding or replacing the spray nozzles. The cost of rebuilding would be $1,731.55, with the cost to replace coming in at $5,791.32. There was some discussion about future plans for the truck, and a motion was made by Commissioner Rich Lehmkuhl to have the nozzles replaced, with the out of service nozzles coming back to the county so they could be rebuilt as spares over the winter. Commissioner Lehmkuhl and Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker voted the motion in, while Commissioner Bill Pollock voted against.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.