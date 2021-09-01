The Brown County Commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday to move forward with the 2022 proposed budget.
Commissioners Richard Lehmkuhl and Lamar Shoemaker voted to move forward with the budget, while Commissioner Bill Pollock cast the lone nay vote.
The vote came after two public hearings — one for Revenue Neutral Rate, which the commissioners voted following the hearing to approve Resolution 2021-16 to levy a property tax rate exceeding the revenue neutral rate. Commissioner Lehmkuhl commented this was the first year for the revenue neutral rate.
The other hearing was for the budget and the commissioners heard comments from county residents Annette Hoskins and Brady Hoskins with concern about the increase in the mil levy. They felt the county should consider more budget cuts to keep the mil levy the same.
This year’s budget includes a mil levy of 32.159, which is up slightly from 31.037 from last year.
In August, the commissioners voted to move some additional funds from the Capital Outlay funds to cover wage increases for employees after department heads expressed concern the wages were lower than similar county positions in neighboring counties and it was hard to keep quality employees on staff.
Commissioner Pollock had disagreed with at the time with the increase in wages and felt that some additional staff and department cuts could be made. On Tuesday, he disagreed with the amount of the budget and noted “times were hard” and that he felt more cuts could be made.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl told the other commissioners and anyone in the audience that Brown County has the third lowest mil levy in the state. When asked by Annette Hoskins whether COVID funds have been put in reserve instead of being spent, Commissioner Lehmkuhl replied that they cannot spent COVID funds on anything other than COVID-related necessities. It can’t be spent on bridges or infrastructure expenses.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl also reminded that by approving the budget, that restricts the county from spending over the specific amount published, but that additional cuts can be made if the need arises and they could come in under what was approved.
In other business:
The August 25, 2021 payroll was approved as follows: General 86,470.87; Road & Bridge 17,066.75; Election 1,400.00; Technology 310.00; Appraiser 7,803.51; Noxious Weed 3,576.72; ACC 7,649.64; JJA Core 8,364.42; Services for Elderly 3,039.38; Solid Waste 6,235.83; Special MVT 1,776.50; Employee Ben FICA 9,139.04; Employee Ben KPERS 10,582.62; State Unemploy/Work Comp -156.82; Insurance -9,010.32; TOTAL $154,248.14.
The August 31, 2021, month-end claims were approved as follows: General 140,512.33; Road & Bridge 363,476.54; Historical Society 4,375.00; Employee Benefit 74,660.81; Election 302.50; Extension 8,500.00; Mental Health 5,850.00; Developmental Services 2,254.33; Capital Improvement 7,492.87; Appraiser 1,702.19; Ambulance 21,250.00; Noxious Weed 5,494.68; Diversion 1,345.32; 911 SB50 108.08; ACC 1,890.63; JJCR 2,420.83; Services for Elderly 1,685.55; Solid Waste 56,589.54; Payroll 172.90; TOTAL $700,084.10
George Bruning, Solid Waste Director, presented the quote for roof repairs at the scale building for $8,540.81. KCAMP has agreed to pay half due to the damage from a recent wind storm. Bruning informed the commission about a Waste Management truck hitting the landfill building. Bruning has contacted Waste Management and they will pay for the repairs.
County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the form to appoint a voting delegate for the annual KAC meeting. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to appoint Richard Lehmkuhl as voting delegate, Lamar Shoemaker as second alternate delegate, and William Pollock as third alternate delegate.
Catie West, Globe Life Liberty National Representative, discussed services her company has to offer.
Brown County Liberty Alliance, requested to amend their original Property Use Agreement for their 9/11 event. Commissioners approved additional amendments to offer the front stairway entrance, electricity and agreed to allow the use of sidewalk chalk.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented an Individual Non-Disclosure Agreement template to the commission for review.
Dave Schuetz, Courthouse Janitor, discussed the elevator modernization. The commission would like to move forward with rebidding the modernization.
Tami Lehmkuhl, Road and Bridge Secretary, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, and County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:42 a.m. Opened 9:52 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, the bid request for Bridges FAS-24 and OS-103, for the commission’s review. The commission also discussed other bridge repairs.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented two proposed administrators for the ARPA funds awarded to Brown County. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to use Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk, and Loyd to administer Brown County’s ARPA funds contingent upon approval from Brown County Counselor, Kevin Hill. Seconded by William Pollock.
The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
