Brown County Commissioners met Monday morning in regular session and among action items approved increasing reimbursement toward Meals on Wheels.
Services for the Elderly Director Wanda Davis told the commissioners that Mission Village in Horton, which prepares the meals, is asking for a $1 increase due to the rising cost of groceries. Currently the cost of a meal is $4.50 with the county paying $1.80 of that total.
The commissioners discussed splitting the difference and paying 50 percent of the $1 increase asked for. Davis said there had not been an increase since 2013 in the county’s reimbursement.
The commissioners voted to pay 50 cents toward the $1 increase per meal requested and that will make the county’s new contribution toward a hot meal $2.30.
In other business:
Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented minutes from the Safety Workshop for the commission’s review.
Lehmkuhl also presented the contracts from Norfolk Construction for the
commission’s signatures. the commission voted to authorize the signing of the two contracts from Norfolk Construction for repair of Bridge FAS-24 located on Prairie Road south of 270th and Bridge OS-103 located on 270th about 0.3 mile west of Plumtree Road.
Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles, presented a letter from Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk and Loyd for the commission to review.
Boyles presented the August Brown County Historical Society minutes to the commission for their review.
Boyles presented the Blue Cross Blue Shield loss ratio report for Brown County.
The commissioners voted to approve the 2022 Holidays for Brown County as follows:
New Year’s Day Monday January 3, 2022
Martin Luther King Day Monday January 17, 2022
Presidents Day Monday February 21, 2022
Memorial Day Monday May 30, 2022
Independence Day Monday July 4, 2022
Labor Day Monday September 5, 2022
Veterans Day Friday November 11, 2022
Thanksgiving Holiday Thursday November 24, 2022
Friday November 25, 2022
Christmas Holiday Friday December 23, 2022
Monday December 26, 2022
Boyles presented a Property Use Agreement from Barbara Williams with Oasis to use
the courthouse lawn from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. The commissioners voted to allow the use contingent upon the political opinion remain neutral based.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl had a request from the city of Horton for reduce rates at the landfill for demolition of houses.
