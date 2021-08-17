The Brown County Commissioners met for regular session Monday morning and moved forward in purchasing two lots on Kickapoo Street.
The lots, located directly south of the Sheriff's Office, were available through the city's Land Bank and the commission discussed the agreement with the city through the Land Bank.
The purchase for the two vacant lots was $200 as long as there are no special assessments filed on them. The commissioners voted to authorize Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the Reversionary QuickClaim Deed for the purchase.
Also discussed at Monday's meeting was the budget for 2022. Due to issues at the state level with Evergy's valuation, the County Clerk Dawn Boyles, Brown County Clerk - who joined on conference call - clarified that the state will need to be contacted to see if the county can proceed with the budget that was published.
In other business:
* The August 11, 2021 payroll was approved as follows:General 86,500.20; Road & Bridge 20,876.00; Election 1,400.01; Technology 294.50; Appraiser 8,072.26; Noxious Weed 3,257.63; ACC 5,133.29; JJA Core 5,612.78; Services for Elderly 3,014.50; Solid Waste 6,140.55; Special MVT 1,760.00; Employee Ben FICA 9,423.18; Employee Ben KPERS 10,589.61; State Unemploy/Work Comp -142.78; Insurance -3,800.97; TOTAL 158,130.76.
* Dave Schuetz, Courthouse Custodian recommended removal of some evergreen bushes on 2 corners of the Courthouse. The commissoners will review and let Dave know how to proceed.
* Sandy Carter, Computer IT Director presented Commissioners with options for the fuel cloud system. The system has had issues with overheating.
* Justin Carson and Jeremy Gilson, Benefits Consultant with Gallagher presented to the Commissioners the services they offer.
* Tami Lehmkuhl, Road and Bridge Secretary presented end of month reports for review and the Federal Fund Exchange for signature. The Federal Fund Exchange allows Brown County to receive up to $93,028.14 through the program.
* Brown County Deputy Clerk, Barbara Grabhorn, presented the Solid Waste Tonnage report for the commission’s signatures and approval. The commissioners voted to accept the report.
