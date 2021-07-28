The Brown County Commissioners met for regular session Monday and among discussion items was review of budget requests.
The commissioners discussed some increased budget requests and decided to keep some departments the same and trimmed other budgets. County Clerk Dawn
Boyles, will present the new budget figures to accountant and return with a draft on Friday, July 30 at the end-of-month bill-paying session.
In other business:
The commissioners went into a 10-minute Executive Session as requested by County Treasurer, Cheryl Lippold for the purpose of non-elected personnel matters. No binding action was taken.
Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented an email from Brady Hedstrom, BG Consultants, in regards to the bridges he plans to submit for the KDOT Off-System Bridge Program.
Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, gave an update on the hot meals program. Davis also discussed two scratches on the Services for the Elderly van.
Mikaela Moore, HFED Director, presented the Brown County Microloan Program for the commission’s signatures.
