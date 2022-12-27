The Brown County Commission last Monday and the group invoked a statute that allows Commissioners to issue a Declaration of Emergency in a given situation that can bypass the standard required bid-letting process in order to move forward swiftly on repairs deemed ultimately necessary. With the county's elevator jack now defunct, the Commission did just that, accepting a bid from MEI of $88,298 to repair the malfunctioning jack that was discovered in a recent pressure test. The Commission voted to move swiftly, approving the contract subject to the County Attorney's revisions, because MEI could complete the repair by the end of the year if given the immediate go-ahead, otherwise it would be February at the earliest.
Troy Kolb of the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club addressed the Commission regarding the need for a specific purchase or work to be considered for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Kolb presented information on the purchase of turf for the HBSC Championship Sports Complex Phase I indoor practice facility in the amount of $41,736. Kolb also said he would present bidding information and all of the pertinent details to the Commission. Later in the meeting, the group discussed requesting Horton to submit the necessary details on their roughly $40,000 field light purchase. At that point, both groups will be eligible for consideration for ARPA funds.
*Road and Bridge Secretary Tami Lehmkuhl discussed a bridge on 220th Street west of Highway 75 that has been approved for a KDOT grant for replacement
*The Commission discussed underground storage tanks, and will revisit the topic later
*The group voted to approve a payment to Kansas Association County in the amount of $3,541.63
*Subject to the approval of the auditor, the group approved Resolution 2022-12 to take part in the Kansas Municipal Pool
