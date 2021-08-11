Brown County Commissioners discussed budget concerns and fielded questions from a concerned resident at Monday morning's regular meeting.
While resident Roger Madere was not on the morning's agenda, he spoke out several times during the regular Monday morning session about budgets. He asked the county commissioners to review the department budgets and look at cutting employees rather than racing any taxes. Madere told the county commissioners that Brown County was one of the higher taxed counties.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said that due to a inaccurate valuation with Evergy, that cost the county around $576,000 that will lead to an adjustment in the mil levy. However, he said the adjustment won't be seen until November. He said it may appear the county is increasing the mil levy, but that is due to the miscalculation by the state for Evergy that affected the revenue neutral rate - which is based on valuations.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl said funds have been transferred from Capital Outlay accounts to regular department accounts to cover the costs of any additional wages or other increases. He said some additional funds were taken from the account to cover the cost of upgrades to the elevator and repairs on the courthouse and that left nearly $1 million still left in that Capital Outlay or "rainy day" account.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl also said that Brown County has one of the lowest mil levies in Kansas.
In other business:
* Lucas Heinen with the Brown County Liberty Alliance approached the commission and said he wanted to thank the commissioners for their leadership and listening to their questions earlier this year when they asked the county to do away with the mask mandate. He noted that calls and questions about masks had started generating again recently and he felt privileged to have a county commission who hears all sides and encouraged them to continuing being proactive on the subject.
* Wanda Davis went over prices and delivery options for Meals on Wheels for Brown County. Mary Lawrence and Janis Krug with Mission Village also addressed the commissioners via Zoom regarding Meals on Wheels.
