The Brown County Commission met Jan. 17 in regular session and topics of discussion included ARPA funds, along with storage issues.
Don Pounds, Emergency Management Director, presented an updated ARPA request for the mobile radios. The commissioners voted that Midwest Mobile would be a sold source vendor for these items.
Pounds also discussed concern over storage. He said Emergency Management had supplies in storage at the old Horton hospital, which is slated for demolition. There was discussion on where to relocate these supplies, including investigating possible storage room in the basement of the courthouse.
The commissioners also heard from Services for the Elderly Director Wanda Davis, who discussed the Hot Meal program and asked about bringing on an additional driver to help with meal delivery in Hiawatha.
In other business:
Following two Executive Sessions on non-elected personnel, the commission voted to allow employees to work additional hours at the landfill and advertise for another part-time employee.
The January 11, 2023 payroll was approved as follows: General $95,123.38; Road & Bridge 19,950.00; Election 3,690.50; Tech 228.00; Appraiser 8,660.00; Noxious Weed 1,760.00; ACC 8,523.10; JJA Core 7,344.30; RG 1,174.95; Services for the Elderly 2,798.25; Solid Waste 6,280.83; Employer FICA 10,262.89; Employer KPERS 11,999.30; Workman Comp/Unemployed (136.25); Insurance/Vision (1,905.86); Total $175,753.39
On further ARPA discussion, the commissioners voted to declare Dick Horton Consulting as the sold source vendor after reaching out to two additional vendors. One never returned a cost estimate and the other never called back. Boyles discussed the reply from the Loyd Group on various ARPA requestion, however the commission wanted to table the topic until she can have further discussion with Gordon CPA concerning requests.
Commissioner Shoemaker would like to move forward with requesting Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, to look into reclamation for one mile of road in each district.
After reviewing corrections to the Sheriff Department’s wage sale and amendments to the Road & Bridge wage scale, the commissioners voted on amendments as presented.
After discussion on redistricting information, the commissioners voted to keep the districts as they currently are.
Boyles presented an award letter from KCAMP for the Risk Avoidance Grant. The Sheriff’s Department was awarded $2,000.
