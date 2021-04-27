The Brown County Commissioners met with contractors from Minnesota Elevator to discuss proposed improvements to the 41-year-old elevator in the courthouse.
Justin Kennedy and Leslie Hays, Minnesota Elevator, discussed the scope of work they proposed for the elevator modernization. Kennedy told commissioners that he was familiar with the elevator, as their company performed monthly maintenance.
Among items up considered for upgrade were new mechanical automatic door close and opening units, along with new fixtures and buttons. Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl asked about providing a smoother start and stop, which Kennedy said would be improved.
Kennedy and Hays also said any of the improvements would be in compliance with state codes.
Hays said the elevator would be down 3-4 weeks for anticipated work, and a lead time could be up to 12 weeks to get in all parts before work could start.
They indicated that with an older elevator - this was installed in 1980 - they needed to be proactive in order to make sure it didn't go down.
"It's better to do it before you are forced to do it," she said, noting that if that happened work could take even longer in a situation of an emergency fix.
No action was taken on elevator upgrades at this time and the commission is asking all of the three companies bidding on the project to come to a meeting and discuss the scope of the project.
In other business:
* Logan Bausch and Martha Smith, with Northeast Kansas Environmental Services, updated the commission on their activities for the year. Smith requested the commission’s approval to move forward with updating the county codes.
* The April 21, 2021, payroll was approved as follows: General 78,224.25; Road & Bridge 14,458.51; Technology 321.31; Appraiser 5,431.54; Noxious Weed 2,462.73; ACC 9,152.40; JJA Core 6,170.60; Reinvestment Grant 3,101.82; Services for Elderly 2,618.00; Solid Waste 4,204.55; Employee Ben FICA 7,893.09; Employee Ben KPERS 9,933.94; State Unemploy/Work Comp -77.13; Insurance -9,474.45; TOTAL 134,421.16.
* Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, introduced the new data collector, Michael Myers, to the commission. Markham also updated the commission on the purchase of the new vehicle.
* Brown County IT Director, Sandy Carter, updated the commission on the new live streaming of the commission meetings through the county website.
* The commissioners approved Resolution 2021-08, a public health emergency resolution, to extend the declaration of disaster due to the COVID pandemic.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the Solid Waste Tonnage report for the commission’s signatures. The commissioners voted to accept the report.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl discussed the rates and guidelines for trash companies.
* The commission voted to hire Henry Brown for the temporary full time position at the landfill with a possibility of the position becoming permanent full time.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a five minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, and County Clerk, Dawn Boyles present. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:38 a.m. Opened 8:43 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested an executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, and County Clerk, Dawn Boyles present. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Closed 9:23 a.m. Opened 9:28 a.m. No binding action was taken.
