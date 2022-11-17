The Brown County Courthouse as it looks today from the north side, 90 years after it was built. There have been some changes, such as new windows, along with landscaping and the memorial on the north side.
A meeting of the Brown County Commission was held on Tuesday morning, and much of the meeting was devoted to discussing American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The Commission was revisited by representatives of second Harvest and the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club. Chad Hidgon of Second Harvest updated the group's previous request for funding, and discussed at length the operations, funding and future plans for Second Harvest. Troy Kolb was present to discuss the HBSC indoor practice facility project, the progress on the building, and how the club might fit into the Commission's plans for ARPA disbursements.
The group discussed the first round of ARPA funding that was approved at the last meeting, and instructed County Clerk Dawn Boyles to pursue several questions. The Commission approved $217,788.50 in ARPA funds to provide incentive and retention bonuses, to be based on hours worked, for county employees (excepting the Commission) who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the Commission made a motion affirming that the group believes that the pay should be given to all employees who worked during the given timeframe, including those who may be over $74,000 for retention and incentive for the work performed.
The Commission also opened a Canvass Meeting, and reported 3,405 votes cast in Brown County, for a 52.1% voter turnout. That number included 18 approved provisional ballots of the 32 that were submitted.
*The Commission approved a $186,500 amendment to the Solid Waste budget, with a hearing date set for December 12th.
*Payroll and Payments were approved, with $169,766.34 going to payroll and $148,667.95 being disbursed as payment of claims.
*The group tabled discussions on the purchase of a UTV for the janitorial department for use on the courthouse square, and a potential fifty cent cost of living raise in 2023.
*A motion to reduce the GAP threshold from $1,000 to $500 for single tier and $2,000 to $1,000 for multi-tier employee benefit plans was approved.
