Courthouse

By Craig Miller

The Brown County Courthouse as it looks today from the north side, 90 years after it was built. There have been some changes, such as new windows, along with landscaping and the memorial on the north side.

A meeting of the Brown County Commission was held on Tuesday morning, and much of the meeting was devoted to discussing American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The Commission was revisited by representatives of second Harvest and the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club.  Chad Hidgon of Second Harvest updated the group's previous request for funding, and discussed at length the operations, funding and future plans for Second Harvest.  Troy Kolb was present to discuss the HBSC indoor practice facility project, the progress on the building, and how the club might fit into the Commission's plans for ARPA disbursements.

