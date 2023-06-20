Courthouse

Photos by Joey May

Photos by Joey May

Photo by Joey May

The Brown County Courthouse.

 Photos by Joey May

After some concern over who would provide food for the Meals on Wheels program in north and south Brown County after this month, the Brown County Commission agreed to have Lentz Express in Horton prepare the Hot Meal Program for the remainder of the year.

There was a discussion about bidding the position, and Services for the Elderly Director Wanda Davis shared issues she had been encountering in the process.  Tim Lentz, owner of Lentz Express, shared his opinion that bidding for a hot meal program could be problematic.  The Commission voted to select Lentz's business for the rest of 2023, but still plan to open the hot meals for bid, with some reconfigured guidelines, at the end of the year.

