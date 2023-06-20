After some concern over who would provide food for the Meals on Wheels program in north and south Brown County after this month, the Brown County Commission agreed to have Lentz Express in Horton prepare the Hot Meal Program for the remainder of the year.
There was a discussion about bidding the position, and Services for the Elderly Director Wanda Davis shared issues she had been encountering in the process. Tim Lentz, owner of Lentz Express, shared his opinion that bidding for a hot meal program could be problematic. The Commission voted to select Lentz's business for the rest of 2023, but still plan to open the hot meals for bid, with some reconfigured guidelines, at the end of the year.
Last Monday's meeting also featured the first meeting of the Brown County Planning Commission, comprising of Bill Vonderschmidt, Wyatt Kerl, Griff Howard, Rex Lockwood, Bill Sechler, Cliff Heiniger, Lafe Bailey. The group was joined by Dick Horton of Richard Horton Consulting. Horton discussed the procedures and responsibilities of the group, and initial discussions were had prior to the Commission going back into their regular session.
In other news at the meeting:
*Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill announced that he has started the process for a Delinquent Tax Sale.
*Commissioners asked Emergency Manager Don Pounds to pursue a Local Safety and Security Grant with a 10% match from the county.
*A Road and Bridge permit was approved for Sac and Fox Nation.
*Road and Bridge Secretary Tami Lehmkuhl will obtain quotes from MRJ Engineering and BG Consultants regarding Bridge OS-2.
*The Commission approved the minutes from the previous meeting, as well as $160,449.68 in accounts payable.
*The Commission responded to a letter from Mr. Daniel Paternoster, informing him that he will need to contact Padonia Township regarding the section of 270th road that he has concerns about.
*The group discussed replacement of the Willis storm siren.
*The Lion's Club was approved to use the north side of the Courthouse Square and electricity for their June 23rd Cruise Night.
*County Attorney Hill stated he will reach out to Grain Belt Express with amendments to their suggested Road Use Agreement.
*Brown County resident Chris Kroll shared that he feels the current courthouse security procedures violate his 2nd Amendment rights.
