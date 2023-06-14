Courthouse

At last Monday's meeting of the Board of Brown County Commissioners, the group discussed correspondence from the Kansas Attorney General's Office regarding some confusion about the function of Opioid Settlement Funds.

In the email received from Chris Teters from the Attorney General's Office, the department stated that the Sheriff's Office is not eligible to receive funding, as the money is "specifically not intended for traditional, interdiction law enforcement," but that law enforcement could receive the funds for abatement purposes.  Teters also included information on the Kansas Fights Addiction Grant that includes law enforcement as a focus.  Tethers said that most counties have used their funds to purchase Narcan/naloxone, which he believes may have sparked the confusion.  

