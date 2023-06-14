At last Monday's meeting of the Board of Brown County Commissioners, the group discussed correspondence from the Kansas Attorney General's Office regarding some confusion about the function of Opioid Settlement Funds.
In the email received from Chris Teters from the Attorney General's Office, the department stated that the Sheriff's Office is not eligible to receive funding, as the money is "specifically not intended for traditional, interdiction law enforcement," but that law enforcement could receive the funds for abatement purposes. Teters also included information on the Kansas Fights Addiction Grant that includes law enforcement as a focus. Tethers said that most counties have used their funds to purchase Narcan/naloxone, which he believes may have sparked the confusion.
The Commission also returned to a discussion of upgrading dispatch technology. The group met with County Emergency Manager Don Pounds along with Ron Segrest of the Sheriff's Office IT department and representatives from Motorolla, going over different aspects of the proposed upgrades. Pounds requested that the Commission allocate ARPA funds to the project. The group agreed to send a request to the City of Hiawatha to have representatives attend the June 19th meeting to discuss further.
In other business:
*Road & Bridge Permit 23-01 was tabled for discussions with the County Attorney prior to approving.
*Mission Lake Country Club Bar & Grill was approved for an Occupational License.
*Month end reports were submitted to the Commission for review.
*Services for the Elderly Director Wanda Davis informed the Commission that as of July 1st, 2023, Mission Village would no longer provide meals for Meals on Wheels. Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker suggested going out for bid for a vendor to provide meals.
