The Multi-County Health Department has reported an increase in COVID cases in Brown County in recent weeks.
According to the Health Department's weekly report, as of Thursday, Dec. 23 there were 59 active cases with 6 hospitalized up from 42 active cases but down from 8 hospitalized on Dec. 17. There have been a total of 41 deaths attributed to COVID and 1,818 total cases in the county since the pandemic began.
Of the 59 active cases, the most reported were in the age category 35-14 with 13 reported. There were 8 reported in children up to age 9; 5 reported in 10-17 ages; 4 in 18-24; 7 in 25-34; 7 in 45-54 age patients; 8 in 55-64; 4 in 64-74 ages; 3 in 75-84 and 0 reported in patients age 85 and older.
The Health Department reports Covid-19 booster shots are now available for anyone 16 and older. The Brown County Health Department will be having walk-in clinics every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Closed 12-1 for lunch) with Moderna, Pfizer, Pediatric Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and flu vaccine available.
