County health officials are reporting that COVID-19 cases are on the rise with the spread of the delta variant.
Kristina Romine, COO with the Multi-County Health Department, said there were 38 active cases in the county as of last Friday and on Monday they added an additional 13 cases.
“Numbers are definitely on the rise,” she said. “We continue to suggest social distancing, masking and vaccination.”
The Hiawatha USD 415 School District voted Tuesday morning to implement a mask mandate for the next two weeks as a total of 15 students were reported positive, leading to quarantines of 124 students.
“Our office is supportive of the mask mandate so that we can keep these kids in school and healthy,” Romine said.
Romine said the Health Department is holding smaller scale vaccination clinics regularly at the office in Hiawatha and anyone can call and be put on the list for these.
The Health Department announced it is experiencing higher than normal call volumes and encouraged callers to leave messages and their calls will be returned. Testing is available for only patients with symptoms, due to staffing and the availability of testing supplies.
Contact the Health Department at 742-2505 or email kromine@nekmulticounty.org with any questions.
The Health Department has also reported that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced state covid rankings by county and Brown County rated No. 1 overall with criteria considering including vaccination rates, testing and covid cases. This announcement was made last week.
Kansas overall ranked 28th nationally with 57 percent of the eligible population vaccinated.
