The Brown County Commission heard an update on county COVID numbers at Monday morning’s meeting.
County Health officer Robin Downard, with the Multi-County Health Department, met with the commissioners and reported that there were 42 active cases as of that day. She said the last two weeks had seen some increases with 72 being the highest and told the commissioners that this was the most the county had seen since January.
Downard noted that they were seeing many child and younger adult cases with lots of positive and household contacts that had affected the school. She said there have been an increase in hospitalizations as well.
When asked by commissioners, Downard said that they were mostly seeing the Delta variant, although there had been some positive cases of the original COVID coronavirus. They also have seen a few break-through cases — where people have come down with COVID even though fully vaccinated.
Downard reported that the hospital had already started giving vaccines to children age 5-11, as approved by the FDA recently, and the Health Department was getting its supply of vaccines this week and will begin offering vaccines. She said they wouldn’t offer them in a clinic setting, but rather by individual appointment.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl asked if the Health Department could report age breakdowns of COVID positive cases in the weekly report posted on the Facebook on Fridays.
Commissioner Bill Pollock asked several questions about vaccines and said he had read about discrepancies in testing and expressed concern over the vaccine. He asked if the Health Department could provide patients with other alternatives for information concerning the vaccine and about COVID.
Downard told Pollock she was not able to provide any information other than what she was provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Information and could not be put in a position to recommend patients look at other options.
In other business:
Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles, presented the annual list for the Local Emergency Planning Committee for nominated membership to the commission for their approval. All Approved.
Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented an estimate of $6,630 for a snowblade for the 2002 Ford F250 for District 1 from Knapheide Equipment. The commission approved the bid.
The commissioners voted to approve and sign the Annual Agreement for Disposal of Household Hazardous Waste Material with Jackson County.
Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill requested a 10 minute executive session with the three commissioners, Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, and County Attorney, Kevin Hill present to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Boards privilege and communication with an attorney. Closed 8:49 a.m. Opened 8:59 a.m. No binding action was taken.
The commissioners voted to accept the Sixth Addendum to Agreement for Transport and Disposal of Solid Waste to the Hamm’s contract.
Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, discussed an increase in fees for volume and in county disposal of $2.50 per ton effective January 1, 2022. The commissioners voted to put this increase in effect Jan. 1.
Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, clarified that Knapheide Equipment was the one vendor practically and reasonably available for the snowblade. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve that Knapheide Equipment was the one vendor practically and reasonably available for the snowblade. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the possibility of purchasing an additional dump truck for District 3 Road and Bridge Department. Lehmkuhl will contact District 3 Road and Bridge Foreman, Rodney Allen, about returning with his findings after inspecting the dump truck in person.
Brown County Resident, Virgil Wiltz, voiced his concerns on jake braking within the county. The commission will revisit the possibility of adopting a resolution after discussion with the entities involved.
Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to appoint Rex Lockwood to the position of Mission Township Clerk to fill the unexpired term of Mark Tollefson. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented three companies for an Insurance Broker for Brown County for 2022. The commission would like to table any decisions until the next Board of County Commission meeting.
Brown County Commissioner, William Pollock, requested a 7 minute executive session. Motion by William Pollock for a 7 minute Executive Session on attorney client privilege with the three commissioners and County Attorney, Kevin Hill present to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Boards privilege and communication with an attorney. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Closed 10:28 a.m. Opened 10:35 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Commissioner Pollock, discussed his findings on the tube policy for the county. The Kansas Association of Counties Local Road Engineer, Keith Browning, suggested the county implement a policy in regards to the longer tubes being requested.
Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:42 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.