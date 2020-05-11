The Brown County Commission heard updates Monday morning on county-related COVID-19 coronavirus issues.
County Emergency Planning Coordinator Don Pounds advised the commission that he had additional supplies ordered to ready the courthouse for reopening, but there were issues with some supplies. While masks were ordered and have arrived, there were issues with gloves that led him to canceling the order and asking for a refund. In addition, the disinfectants and hand sanitizers needed are in high demand and he is still trying to get all of those ordered and on it's way.
The commission previously voted to open the courthouse to the public again starting May 19, by appointment only from 1-4 p.m. In addition, it looks like court services could get underway within the coming week - only essential hearings are being conducted now via Zoom conference - but there is some concern over elevator usage and the number of people who usually attend court hearings.
Brown County Kevin Hill advised that they would use the large courtroom only - rather than the smaller room - so that people attending hearings can sit further away from each other. He said the judge sits far enough from everyone that alleviates concerns, but attorneys are within close proximity of defendants.
Hill said sometimes the hallway is packed up 50-60 people waiting on hearings and elevator usage is highly increased on big court days. He said they would have to keep people separated and the court systems plan to stagger hearings as much as possible to clear people out and allow for proper cleaning in between.
"That will be a challenge, keeping the courtroom clean," he said.
Pounds agreed, also noting that he had some big concerns about the elevator being an incubator for the coronavirus.
Commissioners discussed hiring additional people for extra cleaning of the courthouse during this time and especially the court services. They asked Pounds if there was some financial help for this through emergency management funds and he said yes, up to 75 percent of the salary was reimbursable.
The commissioners also discussed whether the county should provide all of the cleaning materials, or ask the court systems to chip in. Commissioner Rich Lehmkuhl said he felt it was the county's responsibility to maintain disinfecting the entire courthouse and the Commissioners Keith Olsen and Dwight Kruse were in agreement.
Commissioners also discussed updates on business openings and Pounds said he had applications from seven businesses and had visited several. He noted that some had chosen to remain closed, or still continue to only offer take-out in a precautionary move.
"I applaud them for this and not rushing int and taking a chance," said Pounds, also informing the commissioners he had not received any complaints about businesses not being in compliance.
Commissioner Olsen asked about whether the phases were still on track for salons and barbers to reopen May 18 and Pounds said he had no been advised otherwise, but everyone was essentially waiting to hear if the state could move into Phase 2. He said that news would probably be forthcoming by the end of the week, based on trends of cases, deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
It was also discussed that most churches weren't planning to reopen until later June, based on the governor's plan, and Commissioner Lehmkuhl said according to his discussions with local ministers this was still the plan.
The commissioners also heard from Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly director, who said she had been contacted by an individual(s) who needed to be taken to the doctor for testing purposes. She asked for advice on how to proceed and whether to allow this.
Pounds said that's not something that her department should do with it's public taxi service and said he would reach out to the individual(s).
