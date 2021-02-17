The Brown County Commission met in regular session Monday morning and voted to hire a new Road and Bridge secretary.
The previous secretary was terminated in past months and the position has been held by interim secretary Melissa Gormley recently. On Monday, the commissioners voted to hire Tami Lehmkuhl as the new Road and Bridge Secretary starting Monday, Feb. 22. The position will be a full time position with the pay starting at $14.75 per hour.
Following a discussion of reviewing nepotism policies within the county, Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl stated will abstain from any supervision of the position as the employee is married to his nephew.
There was also discussion with Gormley on training for the new secretary.
In other business:
* The February 10, 2021, payroll was approved as follows: General $77,123.78, Road & Bridge 14,775.51, Technology 288.19, Appraiser 4,854.83, Noxious Weed 2,428.94, ACC 6,948.05, JJA Core 7,246.68, Reinvestment Grant 1,796.69, Services for Elderly
2,597.00, Solid Waste 6,032.82, Employee Ben FICA 7,892.42, Employee Ben KPERS
9,923.34, State Unemploy/Work Comp -167.12, Insurance -3112.51, TOTAL $136,103.89.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the amounts in the capital improvement funds for the commissions review.
* Boyles, presented an updated quote from MEI on repairs to the elevator. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, request the county send it out for bid again as it has been two years since the last bid was given. Commissioner Lehmkuhl suggested asking departments split the cost of the upgrade to come out of each department’s capital improvement funds.
* Kevin Hill, County Attorney, requested a 15 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, Kevin Hill, Vicki Hubin, and Chris Denner present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:45 a.m. Opened 9:00 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Wanda Davis, Services for the Elderly Director, discussed a request by a rider to use a ramp to get into the van.
* The commissioners voted to to move Rodney Allen to District 3 Road and Bridge Foreman at $19 per hour effective Tuesday, Feb. 16.
* Sandy Carter, IT Director, discussed a possibility of online streaming directly to our website.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the closing of the courthouse due to the weather and the rolling blackouts being imposed by Evergy to conserve energy. The commission has decided to keep the courthouse open. If Brown County does fall into the rolling blackouts and the blackout occurs after 2 p.m. the courthouse will close to business for the day.
