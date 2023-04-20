The Brown County Commissioners met in regular session April 3.
Following several Executive Sessions for non-elected personnel, the commission voted to offer two interviewees the open positions in the Road and Bridge department. In addition, the commission went into two additional Executive Sessions for interviews.
In other business:
* Commissioner Shoemaker discussed his concerns about the wage scale workshop last Friday.
* The Tube bids were as follows: Contech ES with a bid of $32,238.44; J & J Drainage with a bid of $30,996.60; Metal Culverts with a bid of $35,372.36 and Welborn Sales with a bid of $23,268.08. Commission voted to accept the bid from Welborn Sales for $23,268.08.
* The commission discussed the potential Comprehensive Plan participants for the Planning Commission. Commissioner Lehmkuhl is still awaiting confirmation from one of the potential participants. Potential participants as of now are as follows: Griff Howard, Bill Sechler, Wanda Tietjens, Rex Lockwood, Cliff Heininger, Ben Swinger, and Bill Vonderschmidt.
* The commission discussed Jesse Hughes' request to probe courthouse square for treasures that could have been left behind by previous facilities. The consensus of the board is to not allow Hughes to probe courthouse square.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the various options to implement the security measures in her office.
* The commission discussed a letter received from the Kansas State Historical Society on the Abraham Brien house.
April 10 Meeting:
The commission met in regular session on Monday, April 10. At 9 a.m. the commissioners went into a public hearing for the Community Development Block Grant for NEK-AAA. Following the public meeting, the commissioners voted on several measures of protocol the commission must follow for the grant.
In other business:
* Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, presented two quotes for the fee appraisals on the Wenger property that is in question. Valbridge Property Advisors with a quote of $3,800 and Keller, Craig and Associates with a quote of $11,000. Markham is awaiting additional information and will return with any further information he receives.
* The April 5, 2023 payroll was approved as follows: General $90,097.96; Road & Bridge 15,357.88; Election 1,680; Technology 348; Appraiser 8,666.94; Noxious Weed 1,800; ACC 8,529.56; JJA Core 7,322.87; Reinvestment Grant 1,155.32; Services for Elderly 3,062.50; Solid Waste 5,807.63; Special MVT 2,960.01; Employee Ben FICA 9,540.40; Employee Ben KPERS 11,487.45; State Unemploy/Work Comp -146.28; Insurance -2,388.05 TOTAL $165,282.19.
* The April 10, 2023, claims were approved as follows: General $22,923.56; Road &
Bridge 10,467.62; Employee Benefit 712.59; Capital Improvement 40,934.50; Conservation 7,625; Appraiser 328.83; Noxious Weed 121.53; Alcohol 4,034.33; Diversion 587.75; 911 SB 50 108.08; ACC 1,480.68; JJA CORE 1,358.34; Services for Elderly 5,254.83; Solid
Waste 2.273.48; TOTAL: $98,211.12.
* In ARPA actions, the commission voted to approve the Labor Cost Reports to reimburse the General Fund for the February 22, 2023 Payroll in the amount of $49,911.15 and the March 8, 2023 Payroll in the amount of $49,869.75; voted to approve the transfer of $49,911.15 from the ARPA Fund to the General Fund and voted to approve the transfer of $49,869.75 from the ARPA Fund to the General Fund.
* The commission voted to authorize Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, to pay Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club $49,911.15 and The Horton Industrial Development Committee $49,869.75 from the County General Fund. Commissioner Pollock voted nay.
* The commission voted to appoint Griff Howard and Wyatt Kerl for District 1, Rex Lockwood and Bill Sechler for District 2, Ben Swinger and Cliff Heiniger for District 3, and Bill Vonderschmidt as the At Large Position to the Comprehensive Planning Commission.
