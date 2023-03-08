The Brown County Commissioners met in regular session on Feb. 27 and held two interview sessions for the open landfill positions.
Following the two Executive Sessions for the interviews, and another Executive Session on non-elected personel, the commissioners voted to offer the job to one of the applicants with approval from Solid Waste Department Director Heather Merrill.
The county is also looking to fill positions with the Road and Bridge Departments. Road and Bridge Secretary Tami Lehmkuhl presented two applications for review by the commissioners, who directed her to set up interviews.
- The Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, discussed possible pay increases in her department. Davis also stated the hot meals program is going well.
- The commission went into a 5-minute Executive Session for discussion with legal counsel with Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill present. No binding action was taken following.
- The Scot Loyd, Loyd Group, discussed the ARPA requests with the commission.
- The commissioners voted to approve the February 21, 2023, minutes with the following correction: Oil Bids for an estimated 500,000 gallons of RS-1H for road oiling were opened. Bids were as follows: Vance Brothers, Inc. with a bid of $2.24 for RS-1H, $2.39 for RS-1HP and $2.29 for RS-1H Plus per gallon; Ergon with a bid of $3.11 for RS-1H, and $3.13 for RS-1HP per gallon and Coastal Refining & Marketing with a bid of $2.78 for RS-1H and $3.12 for RS-1HP per gallon. Road Foremen John Selland, Jerry Hisle and Rodney Allen were present for the bid opening. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the Vance Brothers, Inc. bid of $2.29 for RS-1H Plus per gallon. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
- The February 28, 2023, claims were approved as follows: General $85,928.90; Road & Bridge $41,998.23; Historical Society $4,583.33; Employee Benefit $81,981.40; Election $0.00; Extension Council $9,166.66; Mental Health $7,442.91; Developmental Services $2,254.33’; Capital Improvement $473.42; Appraiser $60.17; Ambulance $25,416.65; Noxious Weed $462.05; Diversion $15.00; 911 SB 50 $0.00; ACC $23,806.74; JJA CORE $24,619.27; Reinvestment Grant $134.45; Services for Elderly $1,948.18; Solid Waste $71,167.88; Payroll 80.09; TOTAL: $381,539.66.
- Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the annual township and cemetery reports for the commission’s review, with the exception of Washington Township. Commissioners voted to accept as presented.
- Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed a possible workshop day to review and work on the new wage scale structure. The commission will revisit this at a later date.
- Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed a proposed increase in the landfill fees. Boyles will discuss the fee increase with the Solid Waste Director, Heather Merrill.
- The Feb. 22, 2023 payroll was approved as follows: General $90,803.30; Road & Bridge 15,434.38; Election 6,293.00; Technology 316.00; Appraiser 8,660.00; Noxious Weed 1,760.00; ACC 11,695.12; JJA Core 10,201.21; Reinvestment Grant 1,947.38; Services for Elderly 3,161.25; Solid Waste 5,097.01; Special MVT 0; Employee Ben FICA 10,190.12; Employee Ben KPERS 12,218.22; State Unemploy/Work Comp -149.28; Insurance 8,962.18. TOTAL $174,665.53
- The commission voted to approve an Emergency Vehicle Permit for Tim Workman.
- Boyles, presented a letter from the Kansas State Fair for the commission’s review. Boyles will contact other departments to see if there is any interest in submitting a project to the Kansas State Fair.
- Boyles, presented a letter from the Silver Haired Legislature for the commission’s consideration. It is the consensus of the commission to not contribute to the Silver Haired Legislature.
- Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the road reclamation project with the commission. The commission would like to use the 3 1/2 miles on 270th road as discussed previously. The commission would also like to contribute 20-25% of the cost share. Lehmkuhl will meet with Brady Hedstrom and report back to the commission.
Pete Quinlan, Bettis Asphalt, joined the meeting via phone call. Quinlan answered the commission’s questions regarding the road reclamation project. The commission voted to apply for the KDOT Cost Share Program with the county’s share being up to 25%.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill, discussed the Local Liquor Tax in section 3 of the KANZA agreement. Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, will contact KANZA Director, Jackie Feathers, about attending a commission meeting to discuss.
