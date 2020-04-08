The deadline for paying the second half real estate and personal property taxes on May 10, 2020, is fast approaching.
The Brown County Treasurer's office has been told there will be no extension for this deadline. Due to the current pandemic the office is closed to the public for a length of time yet, so county officials are encouraging everyone to mail payments or pay online.
"We would love to help you in person, but for your safety and ours we are not open to the public," according to a news release from Treasurer Cheryl Lippold.
The address for mailing is Brown County Treasurer, 601 Oregon, Hiawatha, KS 66434. The address to pay online is www.kansas.gov/propertytax. A tax statement is needed to pay online. If you have any questions about either of these payment methods be sure to call our office Monday-Friday between 8 and 4:30.
Also there is a 60 day extension for tag renewals and drivers license. Even though there is an extension on the tag renewals, residents are encouraged to either mail in or pay online. This can be done at any time - no need to wait until the 60 day extension ends.
Call (785) 742-2051 with questions and the Treasurer's office looks forward to helping county residents in person soon.
