The Brown County Sheriff K-9 Ari has been busy this month in assisting local authorities with drug busts.
Sheriff John Merchant said May 2 was a busy day for Ari. Earlier that afternoon, the Brown County K-9 unit assisted Richardson County, Neb., on a search warrant in Falls City.
He said a large quantity of marijuana was located as well as THC wax cartridges, approximately $5,000 in cash, ground up mushrooms, paraphernalia, pills identified as a controlled substance and a small quantity of Ecstasy.
Sheriff Merchant said this search resulted in the arrests by Richardson County authorities of Matthew Pohlman, 36, and Ashley Pohlman, 34, both of Falls City.
Sheriff Merchant said that through cooperated efforts, information was obtained through the Richardson County case that led the Brown County K-9 Unit and deputies to a property in northwest Brown County.
Permission was given to search the property and K-9 Ari alerted on a vehicle located on the property. Following the search, approximately 7 pounds of marijuana was seized by deputies along with a small quantity of mushrooms.
Matthew Pohlman was charged in Brown County with distributing marijuana more than 450 grams, possession of hallucinogenic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The case is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs Office with assistance from the Brown County Attorney's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.