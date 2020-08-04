After much discussion over the county's role concerning enforcing the state's guidelines for schools this coming academic year, the Brown County Commission voted Monday morning to allow schools to use lesser or stricter guidelines as set forth in the Kansas Department of Education's Navigating Change.
Navigating Change is a nearly 1,100 document that was provided to school districts in July and provides guidelines for getting students back into the classrooms - a place they haven't been since early March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier in the meeting, the county sought the advice of Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill, who recommended the commissioners seek an opinion from county health officials prior to voting. The focus of much of the discussion centered on mandates wearing masks in the schools and some district's desires to lessen those restrictions.
Hiawatha Superintendent Lonnie Moser was present at the meeting and told commissioners that the USD 415 District intends to follow the Navigating Change guidelines as well as Governor Laura Kelly's Executive Orders, which recommends masks age 3 through adults - with some exceptions. He said there are a "plethora of possibilities" and many gray areas in the Navigating Change guidelines with "very few absolutes."
"Our staff is also in favor of this," he told the commissioners."There are some exceptions, but basically the governor's order says to wear masks. Social distancing is hard to maintain in classrooms."
Moser said there is also concern with masks and social distancing not only in the classrooms but with implementing food service and also busing.
Gov. Kelly also ordered that districts not go back to the classroom until after Labor Day, but a 5-5 decision by the Kansas State School Board over rode that decision and put it back in the hands of local schools. USD 415 Hiawatha decided to go back to school Sept. 2 - pushing that start date back a couple weeks to allow extra time to prepare.
USD 430 South Brown County Board President Jason Selland was also present and said his board was asking for some guidance before making any decisions. Two Horton residents - Rex Lockwood and Kendra Heinen were also present and both have expressed opinions against wearing masks at the commission meeting. Lockwood told commissioners that if they leave the decisions up to the governor, then as parents they have no say, indicating a lot of parents were against the use of masks in schools.
Essentially, Hill's advice was that if the commissioners were going to enter an order that was less restrictive than the governor's order requiring face masks in schools, their order should give discretion to the local school districts to impose regulations that they believe to be in the best interest of the schools.
"If the county commissioners did nothing, then the governor's order would would remain in effect," Hill said.
Hill's advice also was for commissioners to take a week to allow for further input from medical professions before making a decision.
Commissioner Keith Olsen, who made the official motion for a vote, said he felt the commissioners should make a decision now and leave any decisions up to the school districts "so we are out of it." He said the school districts had a better understanding of what their needs were and each may do something different.
Joining the commissioners via Zoom was Chastity Schumann, county health officer, and Kristina Romine, director of the Multi-County Health Department. Hiawatha Hospital John Broberg also joined via Zoom, however did not make any comment during this section of the meeting.
Schumann and Romine both affirmed they felt the school districts need to make their own decisions in following the guidelines, which recommends that if social distancing cannot be followed then masks need to be worn to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Schumann said the county can't "over ride" the governor's orders, but can essentially vote to let school districts decide.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said he would prefer to get further input from the county attorney and think on the matter before voting.
Dwight Kruse said he worried that forcing young children to wear masks in school would be a definite challenge.
Moser agreed, but said "they do adapt."
Commissioner Lehmkuhl said he was a little concerned that USD 430 South Brown County hadn't made any decisions yet or received feedback from its staff concerning mask usage, but Selland said they wanted more clarity and also wanted the power to make their own decisions.
"We want that local control," he said.
Commissioner Kruse seconded Olsen's motion and both voted in favor. Lehmkuhl cast the lone nay vote.
