The Brown County Commissioners voted 2-1 Monday morning to lift all COVID-related restrictions in the county. Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl was the nay vote.
The vote came after discussion where the commissioners heard concerns from several residents and reports from County Health Officer Chastity Schumann who stated area counties were starting to reopen.
Schumann said Brown County numbers were low and proposed that the county lift all restrictions and let businesses handle their own restrictions. For the past several months, counties fell under the guidelines of the state restrictions until two weeks ago when Governor Laura Kelly lifted those and let local governments impose their own restrictions on their counties and cities.
Brown County had followed along with the governor's proposed phase plan, which allowed businesses to open with some restrictions in place for social distancing to keep the virus from spreading.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl expressed concern at reopening too early and noted that the number of positive cases increased from 9 to 13 on Friday, which reflects a 40 percent increase. He asked the other commissioners to consider keeping the restrictions in place for one more week.
Local residents were on hand to express their concerns about reopening the county. Kendra Heinen agreed there is much unknown about COVID-19, but asked the commissioners to leave it up to the individual and business owners to monitor themselves. Heinen spoke about the schools opening in the fall, and suggested if there were more places opening now, more normalcy would begin. Heinen encouraged the commission to vote to open the county.
Jessica Gigstad, was present to support Heinen and discussed legislation for small businesses. Another Brown County resident, Christy Woods stated the numbers overall from the total population was a small number.
Schumann told the commissioners that the hospital is still testing as many people as they had before.
Commissioner Keith Olsen made a motion to lift all restrictions starting at 3 p.m. on Monday. Commissioner Dwight Kruse seconded - the vote was 2-1 with Commissioner Lehmkuhl voting no.
