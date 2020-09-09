The Brown County Commission voted Tuesday morning to have BG Consultants look at four deteriorating bridges in the county.
The commissioners reviewed a list of inspections on several bridges in the county. The inspection was completed earlier in the spring, and Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said some of the most concerning ones at the time of the inspection had actually deteriorated more due spring and summer rains.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl said he felt they needed to have at least four inspected again before something happens to them. One in his district - on 220th near Nighthawk - is of major concern as it gets a lot of harvest traffic.He said if they didn't focus on these problem bridges, it could lead to road closures.
"If we lose a bridge, we will have a whole lot more to deal with than just a repair," Commissioner Lehmkuhl said. "I think this will get us through this year's harvest, but we really need to have it looked at."
Commissioner Dwight Kruse said one in his district is on the top of the priority list and he agreed it had some problems. Another bridge in his district is currently getting replaced - near Wetmore north on 110th near the juncture of Acorn.
The commissioners agreed the first four bridges on the list would be inspected again by BG Consultants at a cost of $1,200 - with $900 coming from Commissioner Lehmkuhl's district funds and $300 from Commissioner Kruse's district funds.
The commissioners also heard from Reserve resident Alvin Simon, who told them of a fire at his residence in 2017 due to trees in the power lines. He said he has been battling the utility company - Atchison-Brown Rural Electric - and insurance companies over a settlement.
Simon had filed suit against the company, but a judgement was denied and he has since filed an appeal. Five buildings on his property were destroyed, causing more than $35,000 in damage. Simon said the insurance company for the utility company declared it was an act of God and also said that Simon had not allowed the utility company on his property to trim the trees.
Simon told the commissioners that he had never been approached by the company to trim his trees and was told there was an easement to allow utilities to trim regardless of what a landowner says.
The commissioners told Simon the county did not have an easement, but agreed there was a right-of-way by law for utilities to access power lines and perform other duties, such as trimming trees from the power lines.
They advised Simon to contact the county attorney for further information, as he could not find any easements on file with local title companies.
In other business:
* Don Pounds, Brown County Emergency Manager, spoke with the commission concerning funding for the Sheriff’s Office to activate Sac & Fox Tribe Storm Sirens. The current sirens are activated by radio transmission by a Sac & Fox Officer. Acting Chief Mike McDonald requested Brown County Sheriff’s Office be equipped to activate the sirens. Pounds stated Sheriff Merchant was agreeable to the situation. Midwest Mobile Radio quoted a total of $3,493.05 for parts, material, and labor. Commissioner Kruse asked if Sac & Fox would be sharing the cost. Pounds stated that the request was for Brown County to pay the cost. Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested Pounds to find out how many sirens the Sheriff’s Office currently activates. Commissioner Olsen would like to find out if Sac & Fox would help pay the cost.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to extend the employment of the health nurse, Mary Oswald until January 1, 2021. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill, and Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley, spoke with the commission in regards to Presidential Memorandum concerning the deferment of social security tax for employees. Motion by Keith Olsen to exempt Brown County from the executive order regarding applicable tax including FICA. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Road and Bridge Secretary, Julie Liberty, reviewed end of month reports. Liberty also reviewed the Federal Fund Exchange that she turned in to the state. Liberty updated the commission on the rental of the excavator and she received another quote from Barry Tractor.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to approve Road and Bridge Permit 20-05 for JBN Telephone Company to bury a fiber optic cable from the west side US Hwy 75 going east on the south side of 140th Rd for 862 feet then bore 140th to the north to serve 392 140th Rd. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to accept Resolution 2020-17, extending the COVID Public Health Emergency Resolution for a period of 60 days. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* The commission discussed membership with Heartland Works and will review at the beginning of 2021 as new commissioners come on. The commissioner voted to not have anyone serving on the board at this time.
* Don Pounds stated that he had an email from the state on SPARK. SPARK funding was approved with only a couple questions about the libraries and the meat packing plants.
* Brown County Road and Bridge Secretary, Julie Liberty requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners and Julie Liberty present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 9:36 a.m. Opened 9:46 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, reported on KDOL fraud activity. One employee was on the KDOL list last week, and it was reported immediately to the employee, Sheriff John Merchant, and KDOL.
