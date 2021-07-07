The Brown County Commission met twice within the past week for end-of-month bill paying on the 30th and a regular session on Monday of this week.
On discussion items for the 30th agenda, the commission recessed at 8:52 a.m. and convened at 9:30 a.m. at a location in the county for a fence-viewing, requested by Wayne Finger.
Following a short recess, the commission reconvened for a 9:30 a.m. scheduled fence viewing between Wayne Finger and Ronald Zimmers in Section 27, Township 3, Range 16E. All commissioners were present for the fence viewing, along with Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles, Jim Jensen and Jim Richling of Watershed #5 and land owners Wayne Finger and Ron Zimmers.
Following the viewing, the commissioners discussed the matter at Monday’s meeting with Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill. He provided an aerial photo for the commission’s review at the meeting. Hill advised that the commission could determine whether either landowner would be responsible for any repairs.
In other business
on June 30:
The commission voted to approve the execution of the Lease Purchase Agreement between Brown County and Citizens State Bank and Trust for the purchase of a new Case 590SN backhoe.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented an Advisory Recommendation from Irving Township for the approval of the Casino White Cloud cereal malt beverage license for the commission’s signatures.
The commission voted to approve Resolution 2021-13 approving Bylaws and Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for the Kansas County Association Multiline Pool.
The commission voted to accept the Fourth Amended and Restated Bylaws and Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for the Kansas County Association Multiline Pool. The commission approved the payment of month-end claims as follows: General $96,290.79; Road & Bridge 189,101.92; Historical Society 4,375.00; Employee Benefit 71,217.43; Election 806.52; Extension 8,500.00; Mental Health 5,850.00; Developmental Services 2,254.33; Capital Improvement 37,018.88; Appraiser 1,809.10; Ambulance 21,250.00; Noxious Weed 3,198.50; Alcohol 3,753.49; Diversion 632.45; 911 SB50 6,135.41; ACC 8,657.36; JJCR 10,639.83; Reinvestment Grant 50.00; Services for Elderly 1,808.04; Solid Waste 77,247.65; Payroll 172.90 TOTAL $550,769.60.
The The June 30, 2021, payroll was approved as follows: General 81,442; Road & Bridge 19,494.05; Technology 301.44; Appraiser 6,659.48; Noxious Weed 2,509.26; ACC 6,283.28; JJA Core 4,487.20; Reinvestment Grant 1,912.09; Services for Elderly 2,597.00; Solid Waste 5,805.81; Special MVT 1,540.00; Employee Ben FICA 8,902.20; Employee Ben KPERS 10,767.02; State Unemploy/Work Comp -162.37; Insurance -150.00; TOTAL $152,388.87
In other business at the July 5 meeting:
The commission approved a request by Leah McPeak, Black Lives Matter Book Club, for use of courthouse lawn for discussion of their book club selection for approximately one hour.
Brown County Department heads discussed how to fund employee raises for the county.
Carlotta Sunderland, Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk, and Loyd, discussed services they have to offer the county.
Tami Lehmkuhl, Road and Bridge Secretary, and Brady Hedstrom, BG Consultants, discussed the KDOT Off-System Bridge Program.
The commission voted 2-1, with Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker voting no — to allow Sheriff John Merchant to fund employee raises for the remainder of 2021 effective July 11, 2021. Merchant will use the remainder of the County Bond and Interest funds from the jail sales tax of $51,703.47 and capital improvement funds from the Sheriff’s department of $30,000.
The commission will discuss budgets at the next regular meeting and would like Sean Gordon, CPA to be present at that time.
