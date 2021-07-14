The Brown County Commission voted to move forward on wage scales and raises for county employees at Monday's meeting.
The commission voted to approve employee raises as requested for the proposed 2022 budget be effective July 11, 2021, and to allow reallocation of funds to fund the raises. Commissioners Richard Lehmkuhl and Lamar Shoemaker voted yes and Commissioner Bill Pollock voted no.
The wage scales have been the topic of discussion between the commissioners for several weeks now as some department heads have asked for wage increases for employees. In particular, the Sheriff's Department has had a hard time keeping quality employees from leaving for other counties who offer higher wages.
There had been discussion also off allowing department heads to allocate funds from the Capital Outlay money for this purpose, which was the initial motion approved 2-1. In discussions between commissioners and County Clerk Dawn Boyles, it has been noted that money in these funds has just been accruing and not spent and could be available to help with those raises.
The commission also voted to adopt the proposed 2022 Wage Scale to go into effect July 11, 2021. Commissioners Lehmkuhl and Shoemaker voted yes and Commissioner Pollock voted no. Pollock has expressed concern about moving around funds and the wages in recent discussions.
In other business:
* Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, discussed the hot meals program and Mission Village Living Center preparing hot meals for the program.
* Ron Gudenkauf, Tony Gudenkauf, and Steve Gudenkauf discussed the trimming of the hackberry tree on the north side of the courthouse versus removing the tree. The commission will open the bidding process back up for the removal of two trees and
the trimming of the hackberry tree.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a propane contract between Brown County and Ag Partners. Commissioner Pollock will contact George Bruning, Solid Waste Director, and other propane providers for prices.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented Property Use request from the Hiawatha Lions Club for the east side of Courthouse square for a Cruise Night Event on July 22 from 4-9 p.m. The commissioners approved the motion.
* The commission reviewed and discussed the information on the Finger / Zimmers fence viewing. Commissioner Lehmkuhl will visit with County Attorney, Kevin Hill, about the resolution.
* The commission approved a temporary liquor license for Lisa Radley on July 23 and 24th.
* The commission discussed damage to roads and bridges from the June 24, 2021, storms.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented a roller rental contract between Brown County and Berry Tractor for the commissioner’s approval. Motion by William Pollock to enter into a contract with Berry Tractor for the rental of a roller for
$5,000 a month, $1,670 a week or $560 daily, whichever will be the lowest cost. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* Sean Gordon discussed the county budget figures with the commission.
* After budget discussions, the county will have a hearing in regards to raising the Revenue Neutral Rate on August 31, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
