The Brown County Commissioners held a special meeting at noon Tuesday to review bids to repair a bridge.
There was one bid to consider — which the commissioners voted to accept — from Norfolk Construction for $48,732.
The work will be completed on the bridge a quarter mile east of Nighthawk on 220th to repair the east pier. The county will be responsible for backfill and rip rap if necessary, along with finishing concrete work as needed.
The commissioners also met for the end of month bill-paying session Friday, May 28 and took the following actions:
- The May 28 2021, month-end claims were approved as follows: 001 General $79,176.24; 103 Road & Bridge 23,414.39; 123 Historical Society 4,375.00; 125 Employee Benefit 68,163.20; 127 Election 3,714.20; 129 Extension 8,500.00; 131 Mental Health 5,850.00; 133 Developmental Services 2,254.33; 135 Capital Improvement 11,694.18; 141 Conservation 6,875.00; 143 Appraiser 558.91; 145 Ambulance 21,250.00
147 Noxious Weed 4,353.50; 155 Diversion 966.15; 160 911 SB50 6,135.41; 165 ACC 2,244.75; 166 CC 123 319.77; 167 JJCR 3,230.32; 168 Reinvestment Grant 50.00; 201 Services for Elderly 1,961.42; 211 Solid Waste 53,312.21; 909 Payroll 172.90
TOTAL $308,571.88
- Wanda Davis, Services for the Elderly Director, discussed reimbursing the Northeast Area Agency on Aging on meals served from the beginning of the year.
- The commissioners went into two separate Executive Sessions for non-elected personnel. No binding action was taken.
- Mikaela Moore, Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development Director, discussed the Rural Opportunity Program with the commission.
- County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the commission with two estimates on fixing the ramp at the landfill.
- The commission voted to move the regular Board of County Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 1 at 8:10 a.m. to on Friday, June 4, starting at 8:10 a.m.
- Motion by William Pollock to enter into negotiations with the City of Hiawatha for the possible purchase of the two empty lots south of the Sheriff’s Department.
