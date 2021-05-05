The Brown County Commission met in regular session Monday and moved forward on purchasing a new mower for the courthouse grounds as well as discussed setting bid specs for elevator repair.
The commission reviewed bids with the head custodian as follows: Hiawatha Implement with a bid of $12,035 for the 730 Signature Series Tractor with blade and rear wheel weights and $8,000 for the Z740R Z Trak zero turn mower.
Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker recommended going with a tractor mower as a zero-turn mower has more moving parts to break and do maintenance on and could cost more in the long run. Commissioner Bill Pollock questioned why a new mower was needed.
The commissioners voted to accept the bid of $12,035 for the 730 Signature Series Tractor from Hiawatha Implement with Commissioner Shoemaker and Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl voting in favor and Commissioner Pollock abstaining.
The commissioners have met with several companies interested in bidding on upgrades to the 41-year-old elevator in the courthouse. Each company submitted a bid, but Commissioner Lehmkuhl said he felt they should reject those bids and release new bid requests with more precise specs as recommended by the maintenance department. The commissioners voted to do just this.
In other business:
* Tami Lehmkuhl, Road and Bridge Secretary, discussed a presentation for next Monday by Midwest Training and Consulting.Commissioner Lehmkuhl has requested the presentation be limited to half an hour.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter of recommendation for the commissioner’s signatures for ESP. Commissioner Pollock would like to visit with Sheriff Merchant about the project first.
Special Meeting May 4
* The commission voted to approve the temporary liquor license for Mission Lake Country Club for Elizabeth Lovelady.
April 30 Meeting
* The April 30, 2021, month-end claims were approved as follows: General $161,459.44;
Road & Bridge 66,209.15; Health 16,250.00; Historical Society 4,375.00; Employee Benefit 70,552.10; Election 573.59; Extension Council 8,500.00; Mental Health 5,850.00; Developmental Services 2,254.33; Capital Improvement 24,050.20; Appraiser 592.48; Ambulance 21,250.00; Noxious Weed 21,368.87; Alcohol 2,809.84; Diversion 899.59; 911 SB50 6,095.20; ACC 3,148.40; JJCR 4,786.05; Reinvestment Grant 50.00; Services for Elderly 423.02; Solid Waste 91,980.79; Payroll 172.90; County Bond & Interest 201,810.40; TOTAL $715,461.35
* George Bruning, Noxious Weed Director, discussed the landfill needing a new cover over the C and D pit. Bruning also discussed other concerns he has with various items at the landfill.
* Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, discussed random drug and alcohol testing for all employees. Hill recommends we remain conducting drug and alcohol testing as we do currently only requiring the tests from safety sensitive positions.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the final payment for the commissions signatures. ESP came in $13,677 under budget and will be issuing Brown County a refund.
* Commissioner Pollock would like to see the commission sign a resolution in regards to protecting the 2nd Amendment. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, suggested Pollock send Hill examples of possible resolutions.
* Mike Schwartz, Thyssenkrup elevator, discussed the scope of work for the elevator modernization from Thyssenkrup.
* Billy Hatfield, Hiawatha High School Vocal Director, requested use of the courthouse on Saturday, May 1st and in the evenings May 3-6 for the vocal concert practices. Hatfield also requested Friday and Saturday for use of courthouse square, the courthouse and electricity. The commissioners voted to allow Hiawatha High School Vocal use of the courthouse on Saturday, May 1 and in the evenings May 3-6 for the vocal concert practices and Friday and Saturday for use of courthouse square, the courthouse and electricity.
* The commissioners held two Executive Sessions for the matter of non-elected personnel. No binding action was taken.
