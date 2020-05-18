The Brown County Commissioners moved forward on Monday morning on purchasing a new recording system at the request of Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill.
The recording system cost $18,266 and will replace the old system - which Hill said is outdated and not working properly - at the interview room located in the Juvenile Justice building and used for child in need of care, abuse cases and other such instances where a child would be a victim.
The interview room is a child friendly room, where an investigator with the Department of Children and Family Services or law enforcement interacts with a potential juvenile victim in a non-threatening way, using non- leading questions and other non-suggestive techniques to discover what may have happened to the child for potential evidence in a court case.
The information is recorded on a system called iRecord and utilized for potential court cases to protect the victim. He said this prevents the juvenile or child from having to relieve the trauma by testifying in court.
Hill said the current system - which is 10 years old - has started malfunctioning and having issues and is not supported by the company any longer. He said in a recent child interview, it stopped working and fortunately the interview was able to be captured on an officer's body-camera so the child did not have to go through providing the needed information again.
At a cost of around $18,000, the equipment would be replaced through Voice Products. Hill said this cost would include training. He asked the commissioners to fund the replacement of the much needed equipment and pay through the commissioners' fund or the miscellaneous fund. He noted there was a $2,000 trade-in credit offered for the old equipment.
The commissioners discussed several options, including a five-year payment plan and approved a payment of $18,266 to allow Hill to move forward on replacing the equipment.
In other business:
* The commissioners noted that Terry Jimeson had accepted the position of county road foreman.
* The commissioners heard health and COVID updates from County Health Director Chastity Schumann, County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Don Pounds and Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO John Brogerg. (See accompanying story). They voted to renew a county health department order that expired on Monday to keep the same guidelines, however to allow for self-serve fountain drinks with proper distancing guidelines in effect. No buffets or salad bars would be allowed. This order will remain in effect through midnight May 31.
