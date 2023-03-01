Courthouse graphic

The Brown County Courthouse.

The Brown County Commissioners met in regular session on Feb. 21 to discuss oil bids.

Oil Bids for an estimated 500,000 gallons of RS-1H for road oiling were opened during the meeting. Bids were as follows: Vance Brothers, Inc. with a bid of $2.34 for RS-1H, $2.39 for RS-1HP and $2.29 for RS-1H Plus per gallon; Ergon with a bid of $3.11 for RS-1H, and $3.13 for RS-1HP per gallon and Coastal Refining & Marketing with a bid of $2.78 for RS-1H and $3.12 for RS-1HP per gallon. Road Foremen John Selland, Jerry Hisle and Rodney Allen were present for the bid opening.

