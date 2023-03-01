The Brown County Commissioners met in regular session on Feb. 21 to discuss oil bids.
Oil Bids for an estimated 500,000 gallons of RS-1H for road oiling were opened during the meeting. Bids were as follows: Vance Brothers, Inc. with a bid of $2.34 for RS-1H, $2.39 for RS-1HP and $2.29 for RS-1H Plus per gallon; Ergon with a bid of $3.11 for RS-1H, and $3.13 for RS-1HP per gallon and Coastal Refining & Marketing with a bid of $2.78 for RS-1H and $3.12 for RS-1HP per gallon. Road Foremen John Selland, Jerry Hisle and Rodney Allen were present for the bid opening.
The commissioners voted to accept the Vance Brothers, Inc. bid of $2.29 for RS-1H Plus per gallon.
In other business:
* Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, presented the Appraised and Assessed Valuation Report for the commission's review. Markham also discussed tax exemptions on equipment for elevators.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed an application she received for the crewman position.
* The commission went into a 10-minute executive session with County Attorney, County Clerk present for discussion of non-elected personnel.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the KDOT Cost Share Program with the commission and Road Foremen. Tami Lehmkuhl will contact Brady Hedstrom in regards to the project.
* Heather Williams, Vintage Park Director, presented three project requests for ARPA funding consideration.
* Solid Waste Director, Heather Merrill, requested rock to fill in holes at the landfill. The Road and Bridge foreman will look into it today. Merrill also presented a quote from SETCO to replace two tires on the loader for $2,339.84. The commission requested Merrill purchase the tires. Merill reported that Hamm's has increased their price from $40.29 to $41.50 a ton. Merrill would like to raise prices at the landfill to offset the increase. Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, will have County Attorney, Kevin Hill, review the Hamm's
contract. Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, will arrange the interviews for the part time scale operator position at the landfill.
* Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, presented a Court Appointed Attorney Contract appointing Mike Riley. Riley has agreed to fulfill the contract of Kelly Fuemmeler effective March 1, 2023.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2022 Fixed Assets Inventory for the commission’s approval. Approved by the commissioners.
* The commissioner voted to pay the $7,714 KWORCC Invoice.
* The commissioners voted to cease taking any further ARPA requests.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the elevator modernization request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.