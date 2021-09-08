The Brown County Commission met for regular session Monday morning and approved the American Rescue Plan Act.
The American Rescue Plan Act allows for COVID relief recovery funds for the county. The commission signed an agreement between the county and Swindoll, Janzel, Hawk Loyd LLC for consultation services regarding utilization and reporting of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided by the Act.
Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles, presented a request for immediate use of American Rescue Funds. Brown County Emergency Management and NEK Multi County Health Department are requesting $29,068 for 400 Cepheid (COVID-19) test kits for same-day results at $72.67 each and $9,365.55 for a full time staff person to administer Cepheid test from September through December 2021. These test kits will be replaced by ordering replacement test kits if the client has insurance that is billed.
The commission decided to wait for the approval from Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd before making their decision.
In other business:
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 5 minute Executive Session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, and County Attorney, Kevin Hill present to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Boards privilege and communication with an attorney.
Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:13 a.m. Opened 8:18 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program with the commission. Lehmkuhl presented six bridges that would qualify for the program. The commissioners said they wanted more information on Bridge OS 145 before making a decision.
Lehmkuhl also presented the KDOT Cost Share Program information for the commission’s review. Lehmkuhl will contact Brady Hedstrom about the program.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a picture of a dying evergreen bush on the southeast corner of the courthouse. The commission viewed the evergreen bush. It was decided that janitor Dave Schuetz, would remove two bushes and trim the other two. If there is problems with the remaining two Schuetz will remove them as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.