(Editor's Note: The County Commission plans to resume discussion at 8:10 a.m. Thursday about reopening after the governor's "stay at home" order expires May 3. The governor plans to announce her detailed plan that afternoon in a press conference at 2 p.m., which can be found on her Facebook page.)
The Brown County Commission met with county health and emergency preparedness officials Monday to begin preliminary discussions on reopening the county after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Governor Laura Kelly's stay at home order is set to expire on Sunday, May 3 and based on her press conferences, she does not intend to extend that. But rather, Gov. Kelly has said she is formulating an in depth plan to slowly reopen the state in alignment with President Donald Trumph's four-phase plan. Governor Kelly has said that the state residents cannot jump back into normal life - it needs to be taken slowly.
County officials agree.
On Monday morning, the commission met for their regular weekly session and joining them via Zoom conference call was Chastidy Schumann, director of the NEK Multi-County Health Department, along with Don Pounds, Brown County Emergency Management coordinator.
Schumann provided a health update, stating that as of Monday 75 individuals had been tested - all negative - and Brown County has not had a positive case yet.
The commissioners asked Pounds what word was from the state Emergency Management Department on what the governor's plans would be. Pounds said he was informed the governor plans to release this information on Thursday, but from what he has heard, she will start allowing essential businesses a little more leeway, but still implement a 10-person social distance and group guideline. Pounds said her plan would include phases of reopening, by slowly adding more people, more businesses and locations to open. In addition, she plans to allow counties to place stricter regulations on her plan - depending upon situations there. For instance, what happens in Brown County could look a lot different than Johnson County, which has several hundred cases.
He said he didn't know exactly what that would look like, but said it could be a percentage of each place's maximum occupancy - for example a restaurant could allow 30 percent of it's maximum occupancy in to dine at one time.
Currently, businesses allowed to stay open are only essential personnel, but everyone could possibly reopen if they adhere to guidelines, with a few exceptions such as salons.
Schumann and Pounds agreed they had concerns that the number of overall cases in Kansas continue to rise daily.
Commissioners agreed, stating that while they want to see businesses reopen for the economy, residents still need to be careful and there still needed to be that element of social distancing.
Some county department heads were at the meeting and asked what that would look like for the courthouse. The commissioners didn't have one solid answer, but tossed around keeping the number of people per floor under 10, counting and asking questions at the front door check in with security and even potentially requiring temperature checks before allowing a person in the courthouse. There was also discussion of additional cleaning - sanitizing counters after each customer - and other ways to keep the county employees and customers safe.
There was also discussion of how many in each department would be able to return to work, plus how court numbers could add to the issue.
County Clerk Melissa Gormley said she would like to reopen for at least some work on the upcoming elections and said she would allow people in her office by appointment only.
The commissioners have their regular end-of-month meeting Thursday morning and plan to finalize some decisions on courthouse procedures and what the governor's plan could mean for the county. Gov. Kelly's press conference will be aired live at 2 p.m. on her Facebook page.
