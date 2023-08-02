The Brown County Planning Commission announces that it will be hosting Key Stakeholder Interviews with selected Brown County citizens on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The purpose of the Interviews is to initiate a process which will result in the development of a statistically valid citizen survey that will be facilitated by Dick Horton Consulting in collaboration with the ETC Market Research Institute of Olathe.
Citizens who are interviewed by Dick Horton (consultant) on Aug. 15 will be asked to share their thoughts and opinion: “What do you think the key issues facing the County are?”
1. The compilation of issues that are shared with Mr. Horton on the 15th will be organized and forwarded to the ETC Institute.
2. ETC will develop a survey document with approximately 25 questions.
3. The questions will be reviewed by both the Planning Commission and County Commission.
4. After the survey questions have been approved, ETC will distribute the survey to a sufficient number of citizens throughout the County to guarantee a statistically valid response.
5. Data from the survey responses will be available for all citizens to review in the Brown County Comprehensive Plan and it will be used to assist the County Commission to make informed decisions about future planning initiatives and resource allocation.
Following scheduled group interviews at approximately 2:30 p.m., Horton will be available until 4:30 to capture thoughts and opinions from those who were not scheduled earlier in the day but would like their opinion to be heard. All scheduled and drop-in interviews will be limited to not more than 5 minutes per individual. All interviews will be held at the Brown County Courthouse in the County Commission Meeting Room in the northwest corner of the Courthouse.
