Courthouse graphic

The Brown County Courthouse.

The Brown County Planning Commission announces that it will be hosting Key Stakeholder Interviews with selected Brown County citizens on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The purpose of the Interviews is to initiate a process which will result in the development of a statistically valid citizen survey that will be facilitated by Dick Horton Consulting in collaboration with the ETC Market Research Institute of Olathe.

Citizens who are interviewed by Dick Horton (consultant) on Aug. 15 will be asked to share their thoughts and opinion: “What do you think the key issues facing the County are?”

