The Brown County Commission has pledged $5,000 toward the costs of hosting the Big Kansas Road Trip in May 2020.
Linda Duesing and Connie Werner, co-chairwomen of the BKRT Brown County committee, approached the commission earlier this month and asked for funding of $8,350 to cover marketing and other expenses related to bringing the Road Trip to town next May.
In its third year, the BKRT will encompass Nemaha, Brown and Doniphan counties May 7-10, 2020. The announcement was made during this year's Big Kansas Road Trip (BKRT) that took place May 2-5 in the northwest Kansas counties of Cheyenne, Sherman and Wallace. The inaugural BKRT was held the year prior in Barber, Comanche and Kowa counties.
The Inman-based Kansas Sampler Foundation created the BKRT after ending the 28-year Kansas Samppler Festival. The purpose of the BKRT is to help the public get to know Kansas communities of every size. Communities are asked to just be themselves and open their doors to visitors.
The committee has already started preliminary work, which included securing funding. Earlier this month, the Brown County Commission said they would like for Duesing and Werner to approach the city commissions of Hiawatha and Horton and see what support they would offer first, before the county commission would pledge support.
The Hiawatha City Commission pledged $1,500 in support at their Aug. 5 meeting and last week, the Horton City Commission pledged the same. The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development has offered $500 in support for a total of $3,500 pledged.
At Monday's Brown County Commission meeting, Duesing and Werner came back to ask if the county commission would pay the remaining $4,850 to help defray costs of bringing the BKRT to town. Duesing said each county's share of the overall costs were $8,350 and Nemaha and Doniphan counties had each secured their financial support from their counties.
Duesing said that 10,000 rack cards had been printed already and would need to be distributed prior to the Kansas State Fair in two weeks. A business-sponsored guide book will be printed in February, for distribution in the spring, but Duesing noted that individual businesses and organizations pay for ads in this featured publication and that covers the costs.
The Brown County Commissioners were in favor of paying the remaining amount - in fact Commissioner Dwight Kruse suggested making their contribution an even $5,000 - rather than the remaining $4,850 requested - to help cover anything extra. Kruse made this a motion, seconded by Commissioner Keith Olsen and it was approved unanimously.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl also suggested to contact the local casinos for additional funding, if needed, as he assumed visitors would check out those locations during the trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.