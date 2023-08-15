At last Monday's meeting of the Board of Brown County Commissioners voted to publish their proposed 2024 budget prior to a Public Hearing on August 28th. The Board voted to approve the proposed budget by a vote of 2-1, with Commissioner Rich Lehmkuhl dissenting due to cuts in requested raises for county staff.
The budget calls for a 4.6 mill levy hike, from around 31.9 mills a year ago to 36.538 in 2024, which approximates to $13.5 million in spending--an increase of nearly $1 million from the previous year. Final adjustments were made to the Road and Bridge Department as well as ambulance funds to bring the number down a mill from the previous proposal, which keep Road and Bridge at the same $4 million mark as 2023, while ambulance funds are double, despite being trimmed from the requested amount prior to approving the budget.
Earlier in the meeting, the Commissioners accepted a request from Brown County Appraiser Steve Markham to enter into an Executive Session, and held a total of 3 of the closed-door sessions, but took no binding action. The board voted to approve the final report for the August 1st election, which showed a 7.22% voter turnout, as 76 votes were cast with 1,052 eligible voters. Following the canvass, the group approved a reimbursement of $49,500 from American Rescue Act Plan funds to USD 430 for the implementation of security measures within the district. Also reviewed were the Road and Bridge July month end report and the month end budget and cash summary, with the minutes of the July 31st meeting.
