Despite a recommendation from hospital and county health officials to keep the county mask mandate in effect until Jan. 18 to allow adequate time following all holiday gatherings the Brown County Commission voted 3-0 to rescind the mask mandate that has been in effect since Nov. 16.
This goes into effect on Monday - however, the mask mandate in the City of Hiawatha remains in effect until such time the Hiawatha City Commission would make a decision to rescind it.
The vote was made at Monday morning's regular commission meeting, after the commissioners heard from County Health Officer Robin Downard, Hiawatha Community Hospital CEO John Broberg and two South Brown County residents.
Downard reported the county COVID figures as 977 total positive cases with 58 active and 28 deaths - according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports. She noted that the hospital and the testing site at Horton would most likely be pretty busy this week following the long weekend.
Downard reported also that the positivity rate had declined since the mask mandate had gone into effect Nov. 16 - from 30 percent and more down to 8 percent the week of Dec. 6, 11 percent the week of Dec. 13 and 27 percent the week of Dec. 20. She noted the positivity rate was meant to reflect the number of positive cases was increasing - but rather the positivity rate is a percentage of those who are getting tested. She noted that testing had declined in recent weeks and Broberg agreed the COVID Clinic at the hospital had seen fewer patients in recent weeks.
On Nov. 16, the commission voted to align the county with the state's mask mandate and no longer opt out - which was a decision made in July when the county had 18 cases at that time. In November alone, the county added 500 positive cases and hospital resources were stretched thin, in addition to Broberg's concern that being able to transfer patients to higher levels of care was very limited.
The mask mandate was extended on Dec. 3 to Dec. 28 - which was this week's meeting where Downard and Broberg both recommended extending the mask mandate until Jan. 18 to allow at least 14 days following New Year's Day in order to evaluate the impact that holiday gatherings would have on the active cases within the county.
Broberg told commissioners that in November, the county saw a significant spike that was very challenging for healthcare providers as 500 positive cases were added in that month alone - whereas it took 8 months to record the first 300 positive cases.
He said since the mask mandate went into effect, the numbers of reporting positive cases had been on a decline - making a difference for the healthcare system and noted that by continuing that mandate it would continue to help keep the situation under control.
Broberg shared information that based on the percentage of cases - roughly 10 percent for the county's population of nearly 10,000 people - this placed Brown County as third in the highest when look at states. The positivity rate in the county is actually higher than the state positivity rate.
Other information concerning the number of deaths was shared to the commission, showing that Brown County was in the top 10 of all Kansas counties based on the number of deaths. Nemaha County was also among the top 10.
Downard also confirmed that a majority of the 28 recorded deaths so far had been attributed to a nursing home in South Brown County. She said, that due to Hippa guidelines she could not share specific numbers and other information.
Downard said the drive through clinic that opened last week at the Horton Armory would continue testing through this week, but unless CARES Act funding was renewed after Dec. 31, she didn't think it would continue the following week. She warned that positive cases within the county could increase based on the increased testing there.
Downard told commissioners that other local counties still had mask mandates in effect - some until the first part of January and others indefinitely.
"Let's keep our kids in school and those of us in the community can help by wearing masks," Downard said.
Two residents from South Brown County joined the meeting via Zoom, and challenged the commission to rescind the mask mandate. Lucas Heinen questioned the science behind wearing masks and the date provided by Broberg. He said the mask mandate - along with other guidelines that have gone along with the COVID-19 pandemic - have created challenges for communities and business owners
He questioned why hospital employees were testing positive if they were wearing the proper equipment. Broberg replied that due to the virus now being community spread it is hard to pinpoint the spread and that's why the wearing of masks is so important to help mitigate the spread. Broberg also noted that the hospital continued to evaluate it's procedures to keep the virus from spreading among employees.
Broberg told the commission that the concern had spread from the COVID pandemic to a worldwide health crisis and urged the commissioners to keep the mask mandate in effect.
"Sometimes you just have to believe and show some action," he said. "Look at the effect the action has had on Brown County."
Another Horton area resident - Rex Lockwood - also joined the meeting and asked the commissioners to rescind the mask mandate. He said that prior to COVID, the residents of the county had a choice and asked what right the commissioners had to take away those choices. He said nursing home residents and patients were being kept from their loved ones and ministers in their last hours.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said he had heard from numerous residents on both sides and even had received some "hate mail" for his recent decisions on the COVID guidelines.
Lehmkuhl said he felt they were past the two major holidays and that the number of active cases was low. He said he felt that if people were sick they knew to stay home. He said he was in favor of lifting the mask mandate and reopening the courthouse, as he had numerous calls from local residents who have had difficulty getting their county business accomplished.
Broberg reminded that there are a considerable number of asymptomatic patients with COVID - and these people spread the highly effective virus with no knowledge. He also noted that Christmas just happened and another major gathering holiday - New Year's Eve - was coming up and realistically the health officials need to get at least 14 days past those concerning dates before being able to accurately evaluate the impact of those holiday gatherings.
Commissioner Keith Olsen - who has voted against the mask mandate previously - said he felt it should be a person choice and it was his opinion the county rescind it.
Commissioner Dwight Kruse said he had concern about what the holiday numbers would be and was in favor of following the recommendations of Broberg and Downard, but ended up voting in favor of the motion to rescind the mask mandate.
The video of the meeting is available for viewing on the Brown County Kansas Government Facebook site.
In other business:
* The commission also voted 3-0 to reopen the courthouse to the public as of Jan. 4, for regular hours of 8-4:30 p.m. Masks are required, due to the city mask mandate, and each department will be responsible for setting limits of customers.
* The commission also voted 3-0 to rescind the resolution restricting mass gatherings within the county.
* County Attorney Kevin Hill asked for a moment of silence to remember Steve Roberts, former county commissioner and restaurant owner, who passed away over the weekend.
"He served the county well for a number of years and a number of people are hurting today with his passing," he said.
