The Brown County Commission met Monday morning for regular session and heard from two residents concerning COVID policies.
Lucas Heinen and Steve Chartier, both residents from the Horton and Everest areas, joined the meeting via Zoom to express their concerns. The meetings are aired over Facebook Live at 8:10 a.m. on Mondays while the courthouse is closed to the public for COVID-related concerns.
Heinen, who farms in South Brown County and also owns the gas station in Everest, said he was concerned with the mask mandate the county had adopted in mid-November and extended to Dec. 28. He said he felt that by requiring masks, this has affected his business financially as some customers don't want to wear masks to enter. He also expressed concern over the financial impact this could be having on other businesses.
Heinen also expressed concern over policies at nursing homes and hospitals where visitors are not allowed and people are dying of COVID and aren't allowed to be with their family during their last hours. He noted that not even ministers are allowed in to be with the patient during this time.
"It's in the nursing homes," he said, noting that they shouldn't restrict families from being with their loved ones in their final hours.
He also shared concern about remote learning in schools that could be academically damaging students. Heinen also referenced the recent Kansas State High School Activities Association decisions to first not allow fans and then a secondary decision to allow 2 parents/guardians to each game and said the rules were "confusing" and ever-changing.
Heinen also expressed concern that when he asked to be put on the agenda he was first offered a phone call and not immediately offered access through Zoom. He said he contacted the Attorney General's office to get Zoom access.
Heinen said he had a concern that the commission and other government entities were not listening to all sides and asked them to consider rescinding the COVID mandates in place and allow businesses and residents to make their own choices.
Chartier had a concern about quarantines. He said the Everest Middle School girls basketball team had been quarantined due to an exposure from the Oskaloosa team the previous Monday. He said current quarantines were 14 days, while he noticed other counties had 10-day and 7-day quarantines in effect.
The Center for Disease Control released new guidelines recently that allow for two options in quarantining - one is isolating 5 days with or without symptoms and testing on Day 6. If a negative test is received within 48 hours then that person can be released from quarantine on Day 8. If a person chooses not to test, they need to remain in quarantine the full 10 days - not 14 as has been protocol since March.
Chartier asked whether his daughter could test in another county and provide those results to our county health department to adhere to the new quarantine guidelines. The commissioners told Chartier they would check into it and provide him with that information.
Later in the meeting, the commissioners asked Kristine Romine with the Multi-County Health Department and she responded that yes the testing could be conducted in other counties as long as Brown County received the results.
At last week's Brown County Commission meeting, County Health Officer Robin Downard told the commissioners that she was planning to adopt that quarantine protocol for our county soon, but wanted to have an additional drive thru test site set up first so the hospital isn't overwhelmed with numerous non-symptomatic people wanting to test.
On Monday, the Health Department announced the new quarantine protocol was adopted in Brown County. It is expected the new state testing site at the Horton Armory will be open soon. This site will be a drive-thru site, where people will stay in their vehicles and the testing will be based on saliva samples.
In other business:
* Don Pounds, Emergency Management Director, discussed SPARKS funding through the federal COVID CARES Act and the commission gave permission to use some of the funding to purchase CAPR breathing apparatuses and provide three to the Hiawatha Community Hospital, one to Amberwell Clinic in Horton, two each to Maple Heights in Hiawatha and Mission Village in Horton and one to Town and Country EMS.
He said the machines were battery powered and reusable and good for one year with the supplies that come with it. Pounds said he also planned to order additional supplies.
Pounds also informed the commission that USD 415 was finalizing their year-end accounting and planned to return $90,000 from SPARKS funding back to the county. Pounds suggested forming a committee to determine ways to get this funding back to county businesses - possibly through grants to help businesses pay salaries of employees who are quarantined, or to purchase more COVID-related supplies. He said this would have to be done quickly, as the deadline to determine the specifics of the funding was Dec. 31 for the current SPARKS money. He was going to provide a list of up to five people he recommended for this committee to the commission by Wednesday.
The commission also voted to allow Pounds permission to use a county vehicle during the pandemic to deliver PPE.
* Curt Weldon, commander of the Homer White American Legion Post 66, talked to the commission about their building that is partly leased to the county for the Senior Citizen Center. He said the Legion was wanting to do some repairs to the facade and replace the door to the main entrance. He said estimates for the repairs are approximately $6,000 and he has applied for assistance through the Ruth and Roger Wolfe Trust Fund as well. If approved for the trust, that could provide up to $2,000.
Weldon said he was asking the county to consider paying at least a third - if the Trust money was awarded - and possibly half at a range of $2,000 to $3,000. The commissioners were in favor of helping with this project and asked Weldon to return when he learned whether any of the trust money was received.
* Romine asked the commission to consider additional funding to help support the Health Department's addition two contact tracers. She was asking for $15,000 to pay the cost of January, February and March and said the Health Department could pay $15,000 for April, May and June. She said she estimated the Health Department would still be conducting disease and contact tracing for COVID-19 through that time as the vaccine was being released to the public in various stages.
Romine told the commissioners that SPARKS funding has paid the cost for the past four months, but could not be used for any expenditures following Dec. 31. She noted that they had already requested the amount from Atchison County and plan to do the same in Jackson County - the area that the Multi-County Health Department covers.
The commissioners asked to table the request until next Monday to give them time to review the budget.
* Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, requested the commission consider a bonus for county employees since the decision to not give raises for budget year 2021 was made.
* Gary Satter, Glacial Hills, updated the commission on current projects and programs. Satter requested funding from the county in the amount of $3,000, which was approved by the commission.
* Deb Duncan, Director, spoke with the commission concerning Unity. She explained that Unity is the new version of DoVES - and helps women who are victims of domestic violence. Duncan said any donation from the county would be helpful. The commission would like to speak with some of the board members before making a decision.
* Duke Snider, ESP Project Manager, updated the commission on the jail project. They have completed the work on the lights and are preparing for the HVAC.
