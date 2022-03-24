Brown County Commissioners discussed revisited the contract with the City of Hiawatha for dispatch services at Monday morning's regular meeting.
Commissioner Bill Pollock brought up the topic of dispatch services and had questions of how the agreement came to be with the city. At one time, the City of Hiawatha had its own dispatch services and Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said he thought the initial agreement dated back to the 1970s, when at that time the city did away with these services and the county took over all dispatching. He said he knows there were updates to the agreement in the 1990s.
Pollock said that in previous discussions with City Administrator Mike Nichols, he was advised that if the county wanted any change in funding for the dispatch services they would need to know much in advance of budgeting for the next year - which starts in early summer. Pollock said he feels the city should pay something for those services. County Clerk Dawn Boyles confirmed the city does not currently pay anything toward dispatch services.
Sheriff John Merchant said he was told the original agreement noted the dispatch services would be equal to two dispatchers, but noted that amount would total $130,000 approximately in today's world.
County Clerk Dawn Boyles said she would research the agreement and forward any documents to Hill for the commission's future consideration.
In other business, according to March 21 unofficial minutes:
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl, introduced James Callaway as the new pastor at the First Baptist Church.
* Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, discussed the Commenco bid with the commission.
* Motion bv Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the contract with pitney bowes for the county postage meter. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the March14, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed Resolution 2022-03 appointing the 2022 Official County Newspaper. Commissioner Lehmkuhl asked whether the county had to do this and Boyles said yes it was a requirement. All legals are to be printed in the Horton Headlight based on the bid of legals per column inch, while many others will be printed in the Hiawatha World.
* Motion by William Pollock to approve the 2021 Washington Township Annual Report. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl announced he has been asked to be a KAC representative on the newly formed Telecommunications Training Council Advisory Board.
* Services for the Elderly Director, Wand Davis, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock Closed 8:50 a.m. Opened 8:55 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to change the hay bid duration to three calendar years and to be awarded by Jan. 1 of each year. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the new key card system for the entry into the county courthouse. She told the commissioners there had been concern over keys lost over the years by employees, so hoped the new key card system would alleviate this issue.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, updated the commission on the shed repairs at the District 3 shop.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed old rock in District 2 that Mission Township has inquired about purchasing.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock Closed 9:50 a.m. Opened 9:55 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Martha Smith, Office Manager, and Pat Toby, Environmental Specialist, discussed the 2021 Brown County NEKES activities.
* Patrick Hughes, Adams Jones Law Firm, met with commission via Zoom to discuss the services their law firm has to offer.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:40 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, March 28, 2022.
