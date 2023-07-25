Courthouse graphic

The Brown County Courthouse.

The Brown County Board of Commissioners met last Monday morning at the County Courthouse, with the group asking for updates on American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Commissioners requested a representative from Loyd Group, who has overseen the distribution of the funds, to attend a meeting to give an update on available funds and ongoing projects.  During the discussion, Commissioners touched on requests from the City of Willis and USD 430.

