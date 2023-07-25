The Brown County Board of Commissioners met last Monday morning at the County Courthouse, with the group asking for updates on American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Commissioners requested a representative from Loyd Group, who has overseen the distribution of the funds, to attend a meeting to give an update on available funds and ongoing projects. During the discussion, Commissioners touched on requests from the City of Willis and USD 430.
As previously reported, the meeting began with County Clerk Dawn Boyles resigning, effective immediately. The group then voted to recognize Barbara Grabhorn as Interim County Clerk, at the Clerk's rate of pay and submit a notification of the vacancy to the State and Republican Committee.
William Vonderschmidt was on hand to discuss the Comprehensive Planning Commission. Vonderschmidt said that the process is picking up, with stakeholder interviews to be held in the near future, including a request to interview the Commissioners. It was announced that Nemaha County has issue their final plan, and suggested that Commissioners review that plan.
In other business at the meeting:
*Payroll was approved in the amount of $182,313.62.
*A request to bore under Horned Owl Road was approved.
*The Commission approved a contract with BG Consultants to inspect 11 Fracture Critical Bridges in 2023 and 187 Routine Bridges in 2024.
*Commissioners were in consensus to require all Road & Bridge employees to take a Defensive Driving course.
*Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl will attend the CDBG Workshop on behalf of the county.
*The group approved the signing of a contract with Ag Partners to prepay for propane usage at the landfill.
*Chairman William Pollock signed the Notice of Revenue Rate Intent for Brown County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.