The Brown County Commission will have a Budget Hearing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The purpose of the Budget Hearing is to answer any questions or objection from taxpayers relating to the proposed Revenue Neutral Rate and the use of all funds and the amount of the ad valorem tax.
County commissioners spent considerable time reviewing the proposed budget, which includes an increase of a half of a mil. Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said they will have to further review the budgets for the 2023 year in order to find money to cover the personnel raises that were put in for 2022.
Commissioner Bill Pollock questions several funds - one of which was the county HFED contribution, which he felt wasn't fair that the county contributed more than the City of Hiawatha. He also said he felt they could do away with security guards at the door, however the county is required to provide security for court proceedings.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl said the commission may need to consider pooling resources from the three districts to save money in the future.
In other business:
* Vicki Hubin, Director, and Chris Denner, Assistant Director, presented the quarterly financial statements for the commissions review and signatures. Hubin also discussed the KCAMP Insurance policy for Community Corrections.
* George Bruning, Solid Waste Director, discussed the roof damage at the landfill. Bruning will email KCAMP today in regards to the repair quotes.
* Wanda Davis, Services for the Elderly Director, updated the commission on the hot meals program. Davis would like to change the driver hours to 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to accommodate the delivery of the meals.
* The commission went into an Executive Session with Wanda Davis, Services for the Elderly director, along with the three commissioners and County Attorney Kevin Hill on non-elected personnel. No action taken.
* Sandy Carter, IT Director, discussed updates to the Fuel Cloud. There has been overheating issues with the Fuel Cloud.
* The commission discussed the current budget figures. Sean Gordon, CPA, joined the meeting via phone conference. Gordon discussed increasing the sales tax and special county highway estimates as they were estimated low. County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, will e-mail Sean the adjustments and return with the new budget at Aug. 31 meeting.
* George Bruning, Noxious Weed Director, discussed the roof replacement at the transfer station. The wind damage to the roof only covered 50 percent of the roof and the bid was to repair the entire roof. The county will pay the other 50percent.
* County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the form to appoint a voting delegate for the annual KWORCC meeting. The commission voted to appoint Lamar Shoemaker as an alternate delegate.
* County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the form to appoint a voting delegate for the annual KCamp meeting. The commission voted to appoint Richard Lehmkuhl as voting delegate and Lamar Shoemaker as an alternate delegate.
* The commission discussed the evergreen bushes on the East and West sides of the courthouse. The commission would like the evergreens to be trimmed and then determine if we need to remove the evergreens.
* The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021, to approve month end bills.
