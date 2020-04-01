A local businessman and his family are reaching out to help four Hiawatha businesses through the tough economic times that came with closing down due to the governor's "shelter in place" order.
Ryan and Kelle Meininger are sponsoring gift cards to these local businesses - Wright's Eclectibles, Just For You Jewelry and Gifts, Brooke Koontz Nails and Cindy's Hair Chair.
How it works - purchase a $25 gift card, but only pay $18.75 for it. Or purchase a $50 gift card, but pay $37.50 for it and so on. This is for a limited time only and the Meiningers said it's to help support these businesses during this uncertain time and continue purchasing local instead of ordering online. Each business has a limit before they sell out of gift cards, so contact them soon to order.
"We just wanted to help some businesses who were forced to close," he said. "We were trying to think of some other ways to help the community."
While the businesses are closed for the time being, customers can contact them through messaging on Facebook or by calling the businesses and leaving a message. Payment can be made various ways, depending on the business - debit, Paypal, checks sent via mail. Just contact one of these four businesses for more information.
Also, if you have a store you like to frequent, see if there is a way to support them by purchasing product or gift cards during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.