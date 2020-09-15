While many were hopeful for a "back to normal" fall within the schools, unfortunately dealing with the COVID-19 is the "new reality."
Hiawatha Superintendent Lonnie Moser told the School Board this at Monday night's regular meeting - held at the middle school library and aired on the district's YouTube channel and Zoom.
Moser reported on recent Zoom meetings with state officials, noting that the scope of the COVID pandemic and school issues back in March seemed to be that "things would be better" after summer. However, dealing with the Coronavirus is the "new reality," which he said can seem dismal, but felt that district officials, staff and students were meeting the challenges head on.
Moser said that each decision the board and administrative team are 100 percent correct and 100 percent wrong - depending upon who you talk to. He said all they can hope to do is to make the best decisions they can in the moment and in the ever-changing scope of the reality of the Coronavirus be prepared to make changes on a weekly, or daily, basis.
He recommended that the School Board continue to meet every two weeks rather than monthly to take care of any issues that may arise or make decisions concerning on-site, hybrid or remote learning. The next School Board meeting will be at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 at the HMS library. The meeting is available on the district's YouTube channel.
As Sept. 20 is official count day that determines federal aid, Moser provided an update on student numbers - down about 30 from last year. He said the kindergarten class is significantly lower - 57 currently compared to 73 last year. He attributed some of the difference to remote learning, but noted that some parents may have opted to keep their child at home rather than starting kindergarten this year. Overall the district has a number of 958 FTE (full-time equivalency) which takes into account half-time students as well. This was compared to 987 for the 2019-20 academic year and equals a difference of about $120,000 in state aid.
Moser noted that several families with remote learners have chosen a curriculum outside of what the district has offered and so they are not included in the student count.
In other business:
* District administrators gave updates on the on-site learning, in addition to the progress of remote learners. There are roughly 40 remote learners in the district currently and teachers use online methods such as Zoom and See-Saw, along with Google Classroom to involve and teach the students.
HES Principal Paul Carver gave a shout out to all of his staff and said they have really embraced the changes and gone the extra mile to make this academic year successful. Kim Lillie, acting principal at HMS currently in the absence of Kylie Gatz, along with HHS Principal Lori Fordyce each reiterated Carver's sentiments and felt that while there were challenges that the year was progressing well.
* The board voted to purchase another school bus for a total of $95,511, which includes the camera system and warranties. A grant through the Kansas Clean Diesel Program will pay $22,004 and the district will pay $73,507.65.
* District Maintenance Director Chris Morey discussed an update on the drainage issues with the track. He met with PJ Aller of Aller LLC, who did some of the dirt and drainage work and said that drainage boxes had deteriorated on the visitors side and been removed as a joint decision between the district, himself and the track contractors at the time. Morey said that the dirt work had been completed to allow for proper drainage, however heavy rains caused some of that to break down prior to the track being laid. He said Aller said there were two options - to regrade the hill and drill in the grass, rather than reseeding it as normal - to allow for better drainage. This option would cost up to $25,000. Another option - which Aller said was the better option was to regrade the hill, reseed and drill the grass and install water drain boxes would cost up to $50,000.
Morey told the board that Binen, the company that installed the track, has said they will fix the track, but wants all drainage issues taken care of first. The board voted to have Morey write up specifications for drainage work and bid out the project for possible late fall to early winter work, depending upon weather. The track season will get underway the first of March.
* Morey reported on issues with an old boiler/water heater at the Annex, stating that he had a plumber look at it as it was leaking quite a bit. The plumber recommended replacing with a smaller water heater, as it does not provide heat for the building, but rather heats water for the bathrooms. Based on the year - 1976 - at one time it could have ran an industrial size dish washer, but said the plumber recommended downsizing to save money. The board recommended he discuss the issue with Special Ed Director Becky Shamburg and return with more information.
* Moser reported that Brandon Lowe was the new School Resource Officer - a position that was funded through the COPS grant with the city.
