Throughout this past year, many individuals have had to make tough choices. With some, those choices derived from sudden job loss of themselves, a spouse or a parent(s); while others were dealing with sickness.
Leaving many more within Second Harvest Community Food Bank’s 19-county service area wondering, ‘how am I going to be able to provide meals for myself and/or my family?’
“The pandemic brought with it not only sickness, but a large number of individuals who were now food insecure,” Blake Haynes, Communications Coordinator for Second Harvest Community Food Bank said. “Our overall number of food insecure people has bounced around during the pandemic from around 45,000 at the beginning to a nearly 64,000 during the peak of the pandemic, before coming down slightly.”
Second Harvest combated the pandemic in various ways; an Early Out No-Hunger Summer program and creating additional ‘Pop-Up’ Mobile distribution locations alongside providing proper PPE and social distancing protocols to everyone assisting during this time. During a year’s time, 3/16/20 to 3/16/21, Second Harvest provided nearly 12.5 million meals while serving nearly 400,000 additional individuals compared the same time frame in the prior year.
“Being able to adapt and do whatever we can to best serve those in need within our service area is what we will always strive to do,’ Haynes said. “To think that we distributed over 5.6 million additional meals during the pandemic, compared to the year before, is simply a testament to the dedication that we have to serve those in need within our 19 counties.”
For more information about this Second Harvest’s pandemic efforts, please contact 417.718.9908 or email bhaynes@shcfb.org.
